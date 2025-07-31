4 Possible finishes for Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam

Randy Orton is set to team up with musician Jelly Roll at SummerSlam to face the heel duo of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The Maverick took exception to non-wrestlers like Jelly Roll taking spots from full-time stars. The irony is the basis for the showdown, since Paul is exactly what he's pushing against. Putting two physical stars against someone who's never wrestled and a performer closer to 50 than 40 suggests the heels should win.With the nature of pro wrestling, however, anything is possible. The tag team match at SummerSlam could unfold in one of the next four ways.#4. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul could cheat to winLogan Paul's WWE performances are filled with outside interference and cheating. He has regularly used brass knuckles handed to him by his friends and has also used foreign objects in matches.McIntyre is also more likely to take advantage of a distraction or referee mistake. The match will likely have a lot of slack from officials, given Jelly Roll's lack of experience.That could cause the bad guys to cheat and try to outsmart the &quot;interloper&quot; and the future WWE Hall of Famer who stood by his side.#3. Randy Orton and Jelly Roll could win clean at SummerSlam View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe easiest finish to book, and probably most likely, is Orton and Jelly Roll going over The Scottish Warrior and The Maverick.WWE often goes out of its way to make celebrity competitors look good and usually has them win. Fans strongly dislike the social media influencer, so that would also be a satisfying outcome.Paul would then go away for a few months until the next big one-PLE feud, perhaps for WarGames or another event in the fall. Bookers may also want to give The Legend Killer a win after losing the finals of King of the Ring.#2. The Viper could strike his partner; Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul could winRandy Orton coming to Jelly Roll's defense was a bit strange since he was criticizing Logan Paul for doing the same thing the musician is doing at SummerSlam.The big difference, however, is that Paul has proven that he can compete with the best stars in the business. He's in phenomenal shape and a former US Champion.Orton has been heavily teasing a heel turn since his pre-WrestleMania feud with Kevin Owens, so something has to give. He might finally snap during the match and turn on Jelly Roll, helping McIntyre and The Maverick secure the win.#1. Randy Orton and Jelly Roll could win after Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre implodeLogan Paul's last match was as John Cena's tag team partner against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank. The two mega egos could not co-exist as Paul stopped taking advice from the GOAT during the match. It led to their defeat.Since McIntyre also has an ego, albeit earned due to his career, there's a high chance he and Paul will clash. The Maverick's arrogance could prove to be too much for even The Scottish Warrior.The former WWE Champion might hit his partner with a Claymore and then walk out, giving Jelly Roll and Orton the pin. The opposite could also happen, but McIntyre is more likely to stick around after SummerSlam.He'll factor into plans after SummerSlam, so Logan Paul taking the pin after an argument with McIntyre seems like a strong possibility.