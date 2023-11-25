4 possible finishes for Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee at WWE Survivor Series WarGames - Two stars to make surprise return?

WWE is set to hold its annual Survivor Series event later today. As it has become a tradition beginning with last year's show, this will be called Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Naturally, the big hook is the stellar WarGames Matches.

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 will be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. After a tremendous SmackDown on Friday, this show will hold over 17,000 fans, according to a recent report from WrestleTix.

Fans are in for a treat when the big show comes, as the exciting Dragon Lee is set to go one-on-one with the now-despised Santos Escobar. This comes after the Campeon de Chocolate brutally injured both Rey Mysterio and the man he was supposed to battle at the massive event, Carlito.

While this last-minute change was unexpected, it is not one most fans will mind. Dragon Lee and Santos Escobar are two of the best wrestlers in the world. How will a bout between the two incredible stars end? This article will look at a few different potential conclusions to the match.

Below are four possible finishes for Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. Dragon Lee could win cleanly to further his push in WWE

Dragon Lee is one of the most exciting stars in all of WWE. He competed in Mexico, Japan, and even All Elite Wrestling prior to signing with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut but officially joined NXT around March of this year.

In just about six months, Lee moved to WWE's main roster and has been on Friday Night SmackDown ever since. He is steadily picking up victories and being given a great spotlight with video packages and even interview time.

If World Wrestling Entertainment brass wants to continue this push, Lee could cleanly pin Santos Escobar at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. This would be a shocker, as Santos is building up a lot of momentum. In turn, it could make a star out of Lee.

#3. Santos Escobar could cheat to win

Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar has different sides. For months, the fans saw him as the happy-go-lucky personality who respected Rey Mysterio and seemingly corrected his ways from the past. Unfortunately, that happy and kind Santos seems to be a thing of the past.

The Emperor of Lucha Libre has returned to his roots of being a vile and ruthless human. His verbal assault on the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio alone was more vile than almost anything else anyone in WWE has done in recent memory. He will stoop to any low imaginable.

This could very well translate to the ring as well. When Escobar goes one-on-one with Dragon Lee, he may cheat to make sure he wins the match. He could use a pair of brass knuckles in honor of Crown Jewel 2023 or use the ropes to make sure that he walks out with the victory.

#2. Zelina Vega could cost Santos the win out of revenge

Zelina Vega is one of WWE's most underrated superstars. She won the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament a handful of years ago and even captured the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Carmella, but she still has not reached her peak.

Rosita is known today for being a member of the Latino World Order. As a result, she witnessed the horrifying beatdown by Santos Escobar and the subsequent verbal assaults that The Emperor of Lucha Libre directed towards Rey Mysterio. This led to the two having a verbal spat and Zelina slapping the taste out of Santos' mouth.

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Vega may appear and attempt to stop Santos from defeating Dragon Lee. After Escobar has injured both Rey and Carlito, it could be sweet revenge for her to cost him a major victory.

#1. Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza could return to help Santos win

Humberto Carrillo (left) & Angel Garza (right)

A lot of fans wonder what the future will hold for Santos Escobar and the Latino World Order. Many were operating under the assumption that Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde would join Santos in a revived Legado del Fantasma following his vicious betrayal against Rey Mysterio.

Instead of that happening, Cruz and Joaquin have seemingly decided to side with Rey, Carlito, and Zelina Vega. As a result, Santos is seemingly on his own in WWE. However, a man of his intelligence typically has a plan up his sleeve. This could mean the impending return of two stars who have reinvented themselves on NXT.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza could return to WWE's main roster programming as stablemates to Santos. The trio could then unite to battle the remaining members of the Latino World Order. Given that Rey and Carlito are both on the shelf, the Latino World Order is shrinking quickly, and Santos could soon win over the territory. Their return may begin by costing Dragon Lee a major win.

