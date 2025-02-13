4 possible opponents for LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE's biggest show of the year is rapidly approaching. That show, of course, is WrestleMania. The 41st edition of the sports entertainment supershow will be taking place on April 19 and 20 live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

So far, just one match has been officially confirmed for the premium live event. Jey Uso, the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, will be challenging The Ring General Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Charlotte Flair will also be in a world title bout, but her opponent isn't yet known.

One star who will likely be in a match at WrestleMania 41 is LA Knight. The Megastar is one of the top names on Friday Night SmackDown and certainly deserves a big role on The Show of Shows. It just isn't clear what his direction will be.

This article will take a look at four possible opponents for the star at WrestleMania 41. This includes two big names who may be returning to the company and two former World Heavyweight Champions. Who might Knight wrestle?

Below are four possible opponents for LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Drew McIntyre may be getting a new WrestleMania match

Drew McIntyre is one of the more interesting WWE characters going today. His story arc ever since Triple H took over creative has been fascinating and he is routinely one of the most entertaining acts in the entire pro wrestling landscape. His promos have especially delivered.

The Scottish Warrior and LA Knight seemingly already have issues. McIntyre was reportedly frustrated with LA Knight in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and the two proceeded to take shots at each other on WWE SmackDown and even on social media.

If McIntyre needs a new WrestleMania match, who better than LA Knight? They already have issues, so it only makes sense to develop it into a full feud. The pair just need to keep things interesting for two months. Given how entertaining both men are, that shouldn't be hard.

#3. Aleister Black is rumored to be returning

Aleister Black is one of the most gifted pro wrestlers in the world. A combination of a dark and brooding character with a strike-heavy offense helped lead Black to a NXT Championship run. He was unfortunately later released by WWE and joined AEW during the Vince McMahon regime.

In exciting news, Black could be on his way back to WWE. He has been removed from the AEW roster page and is seemingly done with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The same happened with Ricky Starks and he appeared on NXT, which means Black could conceivably return at any time.

If Black does indeed return, he could be LA Knight's opponent at WrestleMania. They have very different personalities, but that clash could be why it would work. The loudmouth versus the brooding and haunting Aleister. Which star comes out on top?

#2. Damian Priest is also potentially out of a WrestleMania match

Damian Priest has had quite the journey. From being homeless to becoming World Heavyweight Champion last year, The Archer of Infamy has been an incredible success story. WWE fans have really gotten behind him too in recent months.

As noted, the story between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre for WrestleMania 41 might not be happening. This means not only does Drew need a big match, but Damian will need a bout for WWE's biggest show of the year too.

If Priest needs an opponent at WrestleMania and Drew won't be facing Knight, it could be The Archer of Infamy vs. The Megastar. The babyfaces colliding could split the audience, but it would be interesting. Plus, they were the two favorites in the 2023 Money in the Bank bout, so they have some history to play off of.

#1. Rusev could return to WWE and feud with The Megastar

Rusev was a major success early on in WWE. Not only did he win a mid-card title quickly, but he had a massive feud with John Cena that even led to the two men clashing at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, his booking got worse over time and he eventually left for AEW.

Just like Aleister Black, Rusev was recently removed from AEW's roster page. He was also seemingly released from the Jacksonville-based promotion and could very well be a free agent right now. If that's the case, he could return to WWE.

Rusev and LA Knight could be a quality match for WrestleMania. Just like with Black, they come from different eras in the company, so it would feel incredibly fresh. They also both have very different personalities. Can LA Knight handle The Bulgarian Brute?

