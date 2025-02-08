What happened between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight? Reason for real-life heat between the two WWE stars

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier bout between Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso. The Scotsman nailed a historic triumph and punched a ticket to the Men’s Chamber bout. However, throughout the match, McIntyre and Knight were seemingly stiff towards each other. They also took some personal shots as the former US Champion referred to The Scottish Warrior as a “Drew McIncryer.”

Following their match and segment on the blue brand, fans have been wondering what the reason behind McIntyre and Knight’s real-life heat. One of the biggest talking points of the 2025 Royal Rumble was Drew McIntyre storming out of the arena furiously before the show's conclusion.

The Scottish Warrior’s elimination at the hands of Damian Priest at the 2025 Men’s Rumble wasn’t as smooth as it was meant to be, as LA Knight accidentally bumped into McIntyre. Later, a report emerged that Drew had ferociously exited the building, and numerous stars in the match-up were unhappy with The Megastar’s unprofessional demeanor.

However, it appears the heat between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight has been squashed as it was reported that The Megastar took most of the blame for the situation backstage. Amid the buzz, there’s a chance WWE may be capitalizing on the hype and building a rivalry between two stars on screen.

Drew McIntyre might also start a feud against the former WWE Heavyweight Champion on SmackDown

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, Drew McIntyre is reportedly set to start a rivalry against former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The former member of The Judgment Day was the one who eliminated The Scottish Warrior from the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble.

Damian Priest has a big upcoming match on the forthcoming SmackDown, where he will be contesting against Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in a triple-threat men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier bout.

However, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Scottish Warrior and Knight in the coming months.

