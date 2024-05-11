Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman had an interesting exchange on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. After Heyman mentioned that he - and not Roman Reigns - took The Tribal Chief out of WWE Draft 2024, Sikoa addressed that revelation with The Wiseman.

The Tribal Heir disclosed that even though Heyman hasn't spoken with Reigns since WrestleMania 40, he has. Sikoa maintains that Roman put him in charge of The Bloodline while he's away from WWE. He also said that Heyman is still the group's Wiseman.

Was Solo Sikoa being forthright with his words to Paul Heyman or was he playing the game like The Wiseman? The next four possible outcomes could have played out if Sikoa actually spoke with The Head of the Table.

#4. Solo and his new Bloodline took Roman Reigns out of the picture

The thing about power struggles is that leaders aren't forever. An enemy or an ally can often cause the downfall of a powerful person like Roman Reigns.

Being The Tribal Heir means that Sikoa would take The Bloodline over someday. Since Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Sikoa felt that time was now. Naming him The Tribal Heir meant that a power struggle would eventually happen at some point.

By saying he spoke with Reigns, Sikoa could have meant that the words came from his fists and the fists of his new allies. Taking The Tribal Chief out would leave a void atop the faction, one that he filled.

#3. He talked with Roman but disobeyed his orders

Sikoa has done whatever he has wanted since WrestleMania 40

Sikoa's claim that he spoke with Roman Reigns could contain shreds of truth. He could have spoken with his Tribal Chief following WrestleMania. What was said between the two, however, could be debatable.

Perhaps Roman told him what to do in his absence but Solo has done his own thing. Jimmy Uso messed up several times but Roman never brutally assaulted him like Solo and Tama Tonga did.

Roman could have passed along his wishes and Sikoa carried them out how he wanted. It's happened with the interpretation of many stories throughout history.

#2. Roman spoke to and put Solo Sikoa in charge while he is away from WWE

Sikoa could be telling the truth about conversing with The Head of the Table

Solo Sikoa has been a man of few words since joining The Bloodline. He rarely spoke but when he did, it was a newsworthy moment. Now that he's assumed control of the group on screen, he's talked more and more each week.

The only person who truly knows if Solo spoke with Roman is Roman. Since he was highly emotional after The Show of Shows, he may have wanted to speak with a family member, not Paul Heyman.

In that conversation, he could have told Solo Sikoa to take control of the group and do what was needed to do to get The Bloodline back on top. That type of conversation would make sense with the way the faction has been rebuilt since WrestleMania 40.

#1. Solo Sikoa lied like Paul Heyman lied

The most likely outcome was that since Heyman lied about Reigns' draft status, Solo Sikoa returned the favor by claiming he spoke with The Tribal Chief. It would make Heyman feel worse about his standing in the group since Roman chose to talk with someone other than his Wiseman after WrestleMania.

Losses and lies have consequences, and the last person who Solo claimed to 'love' got a brutal beatdown. Jimmy Uso was an example and cautionary tale for the new version of The Bloodline.

Lies are not tolerated and a hug from The Tribal Heir is akin to the Kiss of Death or the Black Spot. Paul Heyman must now await his fate at the hands of the new Tribal Chief.

