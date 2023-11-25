4 possible reasons why Carlito was replaced at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is set to air later today, but the card that the fans were planning to see shook up a bit. One of the major matches announced for the massive event in Chicago was changed on Friday Night SmackDown.

Fans were excited to see Carlito's first singles match on a premium live event in well over a decade, but that bout is no longer happening. The Carribean Cool was meant to battle Santos Escobar, but Carlito has been pulled from the match courtesy of vicious attacks from Escobar.

However, Campeon de Chocolate won't receive a night off. After insisting the bout takes place, the agile and athletic Dragon Lee has been given a major opportunity. The generational superstar will now be the one battling Santos Escobar at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Naturally, many are wondering why this bout got changed and, more specifically, why Carlito was taken out of the match. This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for the surprising move.

Below are four possible reasons why Carlito was replaced at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. Carlito could be legitimately injured

Carlito being taken out of the match comes as quite a surprise to many WWE fans. He first re-appeared on television at Backlash earlier this year and then properly returned at Fastlane 2023. While he was a late entry into a tag team match, this bout was going to be special.

This was going to be The Carribean Cool's first official premium live event match in WWE in well over a decade. He has not had a singles match on a premium live event in 16 years. The company promoting how long it has been only further adds fan interest in a match that now won't take place.

There is a chance that this match is not happening because of a legitimate injury. While they wrote Carlito off from the bout from an on-screen perspective, he may not be cleared to compete in a full match, and the company has opted to wait until he is healthy to go through with it.

#3. WWE may want to continue giving Dragon Lee a big push

Dragon Lee is one of the fastest-rising superstars in all of WWE. He was first revealed to be joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut on December 28, 2022. He officially debuted on the NXT brand in March.

After just a handful of months as part of the developmental brand, Lee quickly moved to WWE's main roster in the fall. He has since had standout matches with the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Cedric Alexander, and Axiom.

It is clear that Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials are heavily pushing Lee. They likely see him as the future of the promotion. As a result, they may have replaced Carlito simply to push Lee further. Dragon Lee standing up to Santos Escobar for both Rey Mysterio and Carlito will immediately make him a bigger deal to the audience.

#2. The match could be better with Dragon Lee in it

Dragon Lee and Axiom

Carlito is a very good professional wrestler. He has a history of putting on quality performances dating back to his career in Puerto Rico prior to even joining WWE for the first time. He can always be relied upon to have a good match.

Still, Dragon Lee is an enigma. His match quality is matched by very few. Only a handful of wrestlers in WWE and even outside of the company can deliver in the ring like the future of Lucha Libre.

Dragon Lee being so talented may be exactly why the move was made. Carlito and Santos Escobar would have had a good match, but Lee and Escobar may have a fantastic match at Survivor Series 2023. The quality difference could be the true reason behind the company's decision to swap opponents.

#1. The company may not want Carlito to lose yet

Carlito hitting a dropkick.

As noted, Carlito returned to WWE briefly at the Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event. It was at that show that The Carribean Bad Apple received an incredible ovation when helping Bad Bunny defeat The Judgment Day.

Carlito later returned at Fastlane 2023, and he, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio managed to defeat Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. Carlito has wrestled twice more on television, losing in both bouts.

WWE may want to spare Carlito from losing again so soon. Beyond that, they probably want to keep him hot on premium live events. Santos cannot afford to lose his first major match as a new monster heel, but Dragon Lee can afford to take the loss.

