4 possible reasons why Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso is not taking place at WWE Payback 2023

WWE Payback 2023 is set to air later on tonight. The big show will be held live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins is set to headline the show, but numerous other big matches will also be on the card.

One match that some fans expected for the show that will not be on the lineup is Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso. The two brothers have had issues lately stemming back to SummerSlam in Detroit.

At the big show, Jey challenged Roman Reigns for the world title and the Tribal Chiefdom. Jimmy shockingly returned post-injury, and cost his twin the win. He gave a bogus excuse for his actions after that led to Jey hitting him with a Superkick and "quitting" the promotion.

Of course, Jey didn't actually quit and fans thought a bout between the twins was inevitable. This article will look at a handful of reasons as to why the highly anticipated match ultimately wasn't booked for Payback.

Below are four possible reasons why Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso is not taking place at WWE Payback 2023.

#4. WWE may want to further establish Jimmy Uso as a heel first

The world was shocked when Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother at SummerSlam. The few times that Jimmy has appeared on television since that night, he's been greeted with overwhelming boos and angry chants. Simply put: The WWE Universe despises Jimmy right now.

Still, Jimmy doesn't have a ton of experience as a solo heel. He has spent essentially his entire career tagging up with Jey. WWE may be delaying his bout with his twin, and the impending feud, to allow Jimmy to find himself as a singles star first and foremost.

SmackDown this week was a good start. Jimmy had a confrontation with John Cena, one of the most popular stars in all of pro wrestling. He held his own in the segment, and proved that he's worthy of the spot. Now, he just needs a little more time to adjust to it before the big-time bout.

#3. Jey Uso may be injured

Jey Uso on SmackDown

There's a lot of reasons why WWE may want to avoid rushing into the brother vs. brother match. Most of the possible excuses lay within story-based and creative reasoning, but there's a chance that there are more practical issues creating the delay too.

For example, there's a chance that Jey Uso may be injured. Jey has been a workhorse in WWE for quite some time. More often than not, if one of the twin brothers were away from TV, it was Jimmy. Jey has been extremely consistent.

That kind of wear and tear on the human body could have Main Event Jey Uso in a rough spot. He may or may not even need surgery, but instead just some time off, to heal from the bumps and bruises he's been receiving for years. The promotion may want him to heal up a little, to be the best Jey that he can be, especially with the Road To WrestleMania kicking off in just a handful of months.

#2. The rivalry may need more time to brew before they clash

WWE took a major risk by having Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso split on television. Not only are the pair siblings, which makes it a gamble immediately, but they are one of the most recognizable and beloved teams in the company's history.

To have them immediately fight before the WWE Universe feel comfortable accepting them as solo acts would be too risky. It could backfire. Payback was just weeks after the turn, and without more time, booking the bout could've been a major mistake. In addition to that point, why rush? There's plenty of other wrestling to showcase.

Plus, given that the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show will be held in India, there's even less of a rush to put the match out at an immediate pace. The company now has the ability to add a major match to the Fastlane PLE or even Survivor Series in November.

#1. The big-time bout may be saved for WrestleMania

Jimmy and Jey Uso

While delaying the inevitable bout between the two talented brothers for a Premium Live Event or two doesn't seem too unlikely, WWE could be taking an even more extreme route. The plan could be to hold off on the brothers going one-on-one until WrestleMania 40.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani from earlier this year, the twins admitted that it was their dream to have a one-on-one match at a WrestleMania event. It wasn't long after the interview was released that Jimmy shockingly betrayed his twin at SummerSlam.

Jimmy costing Jey the match with Roman Reigns and Main Event Jey Uso quitting shortly thereafter could be an excuse to extend the feud until next year. The twins colliding in a top match at WWE WrestleMania 40 would certainly be logical. If they were interacting or even wrestling now, it would be nearly impossible to stretch the story out another 7 months.

