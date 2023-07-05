WWE Universe goes wild over The Usos' dream match for WrestleMania

The Usos are at the top of the mountain after Money in the Bank 2023, during which Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns to seal the deal in London. After years of getting manipulated by The Tribal Chief, Jimmy and Jey stoop up for themselves and were able to pin the champion.

Fans went into a frenzy over the duo's recent comments on possibly facing each other in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania someday. They have already started to chalk out different scenarios under which Jey and Jimmy could possibly compete at WrestleMania.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



That would rule. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, @WWEUsos revealed that it's their dream to face each other 1 vs. 1 at #WrestleMania That would rule. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, @WWEUsos revealed that it's their dream to face each other 1 vs. 1 at #WrestleMania.That would rule. https://t.co/PnmfQWjO4F

Tayshawn420 @TayshawnThomas4 @WrestleFeatures @WWEUsos I hope it’s a 1v1 started by two brothers who want to challenge each other at the grandest stage of em all cause they accomplished everything as a team @WrestleFeatures @WWEUsos I hope it’s a 1v1 started by two brothers who want to challenge each other at the grandest stage of em all cause they accomplished everything as a team

Jacoby @JacobyFC @WrestleFeatures @WWEUsos Feel like there’s an easy way to get there as well if they wanted to do this year. Would be UNREAL. @WrestleFeatures @WWEUsos Feel like there’s an easy way to get there as well if they wanted to do this year. Would be UNREAL.

Austin @The_Austin_0 @WrestleFeatures @WWEUsos This would be one of those matches that’s unpredictable as hell because both of them are just so damn good @WrestleFeatures @WWEUsos This would be one of those matches that’s unpredictable as hell because both of them are just so damn good

JohnPrimo @JohnPrimo99 @WrestleFeatures



That’s the only way I could see that match happening without one of them turning on the other. @WWEUsos Jey beats Roman at SummerSlam, Jimmy wins the Royal Rumble, Brother vs Brother at WrestleMania 40.That’s the only way I could see that match happening without one of them turning on the other. @WrestleFeatures @WWEUsos Jey beats Roman at SummerSlam, Jimmy wins the Royal Rumble, Brother vs Brother at WrestleMania 40.That’s the only way I could see that match happening without one of them turning on the other.

Cedric Niggory @Cyrilbytheway @WrestleFeatures @WWEUsos The best part is that I personally don’t even think either of them have to be heel @WrestleFeatures @WWEUsos The best part is that I personally don’t even think either of them have to be heel

The WWE universe certainly does not want the two of them turning on each other for the sake of booking a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to see if the match materializes at WrestleMania.

The Usos will take Roman Reigns to The Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown

The Usos may have won the battle against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Siko, but the war between them is still on, and it is set to take an interesting turn on WWE SmackDown.

After their monumental win against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, the duo called for a Tribal session which will go down on an upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Madison Square Garden.

They will put The Tribal Chief on trial for his actions against the stable. It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns reacts to The Usos taking charge of family matters.

Earlier this year, Reigns called for a Tribal session in order to put Sami Zayn on trial. However, the Honorary Uce passed with flying colors and proved his loyalty to The Bloodline until he voluntarily left at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The Usos @WWEUsos twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Fans believe this could possibly lead to a third match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

What are your thoughts on Bloodline Civil War? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes