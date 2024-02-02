4 possible replacements for CM Punk at WrestleMania XL

CM Punk looked set to write the next chapter in his fairytale homecoming story by main-eventing WrestleMania XL. However, Punk tore his triceps at the worst possible time.

The Second City Saint suffered an injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, in which he finished as runner-up after being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. On RAW, Punk announced that he would not be cleared to compete at The Show of Shows.

The former WWE Champion was set to face Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania: Night One. Unfortunately, Triple H may have to change creative plans and replace CM Punk with a Superstar of his caliber for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. Drew McIntyre is responsible for taking CM Punk off the card for WrestleMania XL

As noted previously, the unfortunate incident most likely occurred when Punk landed awkwardly upon taking a Future Shock DDT from an aggressive and raging Drew McIntyre.

On RAW, an unapologetic McIntyre claimed that he "prayed" for Punk to get injured. The Scottish Warrior added insult to injury by assaulting The Straight Edge Superstar.

McIntyre has been on a roll and has considerable heat. WWE should capitalize on the Scot's momentum and push him to the top of the card where he replaces Punk as Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania XL.

#3. John Cena could return to The Show of Shows

John Cena is one of the most recognizable names on the planet. Despite Hollywood and other commitments, Cena always finds a way to take time out for WWE.

The Champ's recent run ended at Crown Jewel in November 2023 where he suffered a devastating loss to Solo Sikoa. Cena has hinted that his future as an in-ring competitor is uncertain, but he does have some gas left in the tank.

The Leader of The Cenation has been long-rumored to face Logan Paul in a colossal showdown at The Show of Shows. If Cena is available, this match should be considered for WrestleMania XL.

Although Cena's inclusion is not directly linked to Punk's absence, it will add considerable star power to the card, filling the void left by the Straight Edge Superstar's departure.

#2. Batista headlines the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Batista was supposed to headline Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during WrestleMania 36 weekend. However, the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a halt and the ceremony was canceled.

The Animal's name comes up as a potential inductee every year, but Batista is yet to return one final time to take his rightful place in the HOF.

As has become the annual custom, HOF inductees are called upon the stage to honor them in front of a packed stadium. WrestleMania XL will be no different.

2024 will be no different, and introducing the Hollywood star on stage will attract more eyes to the event. Much like Cena, Batista's inclusion will compensate for the lack of star power created by Punk's injury.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin raises hell at WrestleMania XL

After nearly 2 decades away from the ring, Stone Cold Steve Austin battled Kevin Owens in a No Disqualification match at WrestleMania 38. Austin was in incredible shape, and it looked as if he had a few matches left in him.

Reports broke out last year that WWE had contacted the Texas Rattlesnake for another blockbuster bout at Mania, but those plans never fell into place. Although he didn't appear last year, fans will be hoping that Austin shows up at WrestleMania XL.

The Hall of Famer is a bonafide Superstar; his appearance at The Show of Shows will generate much excitement. Moreover, Punk is often regarded as Austin's successor. Thus, turning to The Rattlesnake as a replacement for the Second City Saint makes sense.

