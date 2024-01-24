4 Possible replacements for Kevin Patrick on WWE SmackDown

On Tuesday, several reports suggested that Kevin Patrick is leaving his role as SmackDown's lead announcer. While this decision came as a shock to many, others seem to be not surprised by it.

However, it has led to a massive question about who will replace Kevin Patrick on SmackDown. While there are many possible names, WWE will have to narrow down and find Patrick's replacement quickly.

In this article, we will look at three wrestling personalities who could replace Kevin Patrick as the lead announcer on SmackDown:

#4. Titus O'Neil can replace Kevin Patrick

The last time Titus O'Neil entered a WWE ring for a match was on November 9, 2020. While he hasn't wrestled a single match for the promotion, he has carried out his duties as a Global Ambassador for WWE during this period.

However, now might be when O'Neil can make his television return on SmackDown. Known as an entertaining personality, the 46-year-old could do a great job replacing Kevin Patrick as SmackDown's voice.

#3. Pat McAfee

Since 2018, Pat MacAfee has been associated with WWE. From participating in matches to hosting big WWE names on The Pat MacAfee Show, he seems to have done it all.

However, this time, McAfee could make his association with WWE even stronger by appearing as a commentator in replacement of Kevin Patrick.

Given McAfee has done this before, the Stamford-based promotion would benefit from having him.

#2. Big E

Since March 11, 2022, Big E has been away from WWE due to a neck injury he suffered during a tag team match between The New Day and The Brawling Brutes. Unfortunately, E's injury was serious, and the wrestler does not know if he will be back inside the ring.

However, the former WWE Champion can use this time and make a career in commentary. Over the years, Big E has been liked by fans for his personality, and he would do great on the mic due to it.

The 37-year-old is someone WWE should consider for this role.

#1. Jim Ross

When one looks at WWE history, Jim Ross will be an undeniable part of it. Before moving to AEW, Ross was a WWE commentator for the longest time, and his partnership with Jerry Lawler was cherished by many. However, since his move to AEW, several WWE fans have missed him on commentary.

Given Ross' contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion is set to expire and hasn't been renewed yet, WWE could make a surprise move for the 72-year-old. If WWE can land Ross, it will surely make many fans happy.

