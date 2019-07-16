4 possible signs that Daniel Bryan could be moving to the Cruiserweight division

What will Bryan do?

At Extreme Rules, Daniel Bryan and Rowan lost their SmackDown Tag Team Championships to Big E and Xavier Woods in a triple threat match also involving Heavy Machinery. Afterwards, Bryan gave an interview where he said that he could not save the tag team division from mediocrity and that he has some plans for what he will do next.

Today on SmackDown Live, the former leader of the Yes Movement will make a 'career-altering' announcement that will shake the Blue Brand to its core and change the course of his career. Going by the announcement, it could be something radical. After "failing" his mission to elevate the Tag Team Division, Daniel Bryan could take on a similar challenge by moving to the Cruiserweight division.

This would be a major shock, to say the least, especially since Bryan is one of the biggest Superstars in the WWE. However, it certainly is not out of the question. Here are four reasons why Daniel Bryan could be moving to 205 Live.

#4 Serving as a bridge before turning face

His last 'face turn' was electric.

Daniel Bryan still has a lot to offer as a heel and should stay that way for a while, at least. Realistically, there is nothing quite as career-altering without turning back face than shifting over to the Cruiserweight division. This fits the bill perfectly for everyone involved, including Bryan in the short term at least.

After moving on from the Tag Team Division, the Planet's Champion could move to save 205 Live. It would make perfect sense for his character and when he is eventually done in this division, he could seamlessly return to the heavyweight division and turn back into the loveable good guy he is.

This could be one hell of a transition for Bryan if he does plan on becoming a babyface in the near future.

