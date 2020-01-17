4 possible surprise entrants in the men's Royal Rumble match this year

Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Surprises have always raised the stakes of this match

WWE Royal Rumble is fast approaching, and with it comes excitement for one of the best gimmick matches in the history of the company, kicking off The Road to WrestleMania.

The fact that many wrestling legends have entered at various numbers during the Royal Rumble match in the past leaves no doubt in anyone's mind that this time around this event will be a star-studded affair as well. We'll see some of the best names step up to be called the new #1 contender to the WWE or Universal Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

So many Superstars have appeared over the years that we can rest assured that a surprise entrant could also win the match. Batista is one such example who after a four-year absence, entered the 2014 Royal Rumble match in the 28th spot and went on to win it by eliminating Roman Reigns.

The WWE Universe was rooting for Daniel Bryan, and he was able to not only win the World Heavyweight Championship but also create a historic moment at WrestleMania. A lot of legends have already called out WWE over social media to be a part of this event, but not all of them will succeed.

In this article, we list surprise entrants and welcome your input in the comments section. So without further ado, here are possible surprise entrants.

#4 Booker T

Not long ago, Booker T announced on his show that he has given WWE 48 hours to invite him to the 2020 Royal Rumble event. He spoke about it during WWE Backstage, and it seems like he will be a part of this 30-man match where he may enter at any number except #1, as Brock Lesnar is in that spot.

Whether he wins or not is not an important question, because the former WWE Champion will surely entertain us with his scissor kicks and Spinaroonies. He is a great entertainer whether he is between the ropes or on the mic, and we know that he'll leave the fans with something to remember.

#3 Jeff Hardy

The Charismatic Enigma

Jeff Hardy returned with his brother during WrestleMania 33 and has had a great run. He is a much-loved high-flying Superstar, and the WWE Universe relishes his high octane performances between the ropes and ringside area.

The wrestler won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The New Day, just two days after WrestleMania before he was attacked by Lars Sullivan, and he suffered an injury that has kept him out of action for the past year.

He is healed now, but personal issues have taken a toll on him and is a major reason why the wrestler is still not a part of the active roster. We can expect him to show up as a surprise entrant who would get the same pop he did when he returned at WrestleMania 33.

His return would also benefit Matt Hardy, who isn't getting enough opportunities on TV. The Hardy Boys can elevate the tag team division, so this return is possible.

#2 Edge

Edge was called The Ultimate Opportunist, and he knows how to seize an opportunity better than anyone else in the WWE. The former WWE Champion appeared at SummerSlam 2019, and it looked like The Rated-R Superstar was in perfect shape for a comeback.

The wrestler, however, denied any in-ring return, but we all know that such tweets are sent out to hype returns. If the wrestler had confirmed his return, then there wouldn't be a moment of surprise at the Rumble.

He could enter the Rumble, and it may be his farewell match, but the amount of admiration and pop he would receive from the fans would be beyond words. WWE's COO recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, and he did want Edge back, but he couldn't speak on behalf of the wrestler.

This is another way to keep the secret until the match, and this would be a great way to get the fans talking after the event.

Still not and still not. Period. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 20, 2019

#1 CM Punk

Will The Best in the World shock the WWE Universe?

CM Punk is still a hot topic among wrestling fans because the wrestler continues to dominate the WWE scene, as fans chant his name continually.

The news of him being a part of WWE Backstage, which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night got the fans talking, and his surprise return was the most talked-about aspect from the week he returned.

He is currently involved in an analyst role with WWE Backstage, but it seems like things have become better between The Best in the World and WWE, and we may see the unthinkable happen at the Royal Rumble.

One can only imagine the kind of pop he would receive and the benefits the show would get with his entry. He is a main event player and also commands the audience. His entry would help WWE win against its competition easily, and that is one of the major reasons why he could be a surprise entry during the Royal Rumble match.