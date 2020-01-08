3 possible winners of the men's Royal Rumble match this year

It takes Royal courage to enter at #1 in the Rumble

The first RAW of this decade started with a huge announcement, as The Beast Incarnate decided to kick-off the show, and his advocate raised the stakes of the men's Royal Rumble match this year by announcing that his client would enter at number 1.

This took the WWE Universe by storm, but it raised the importance of this year's match because a Champion has not been a part of the Royal Rumble match for some time.

It also got the fans intrigued, as this is an opportunity to challenge the Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While Brock Lesnar has been a part-time Champion, he's still the most talked-about Superstar on major wrestling platforms.

Royal Rumble is among the top four shows of the company, and with Lesnar entering the match at the top spot, there's a huge possibility that he may be eliminated. He might as well win it. In this article, we analyze 3 possible winners of the men's Royal Rumble.

#3 Roman Reigns

The Big Dog

Roman Reigns has been in every Royal Rumble since his debut on the main brand, except last year due to illness. The Big Dog has always been the company's favorite, and he has been a part of WrestleMania main events many times.

The past few months have been special for him as he returned on the February 25, 2019, episode of Monday Night RAW, and is currently involved in a great storyline with Baron Corbin. The storyline is one of the biggest selling points for the SmackDown brand, and he's also one of the most important Superstars that could win this year's Royal Rumble match.

He lost his World Title to Triple H during Royal Rumble 2016. Winning the match this year will allow him to fight for the coveted title at WrestleMania 36.

