WWE RAW: 3 reasons why The Street Profits vs The Viking Raiders is a good idea

The Street Profits vs The Viking Raiders

A face versus face storyline is not a promising proposition in some ways, but there are times when an exceptional attempt has helped the characters and business.

The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits are on the same brand and have the same gimmick, but while The Street Profits have faced The O.C., Viking Raiders, on the other hand, have been involved in matches with enhancement or local talents.

The Street Profits defeated The O.C. last week on RAW, and so they automatically became the #1 contenders for the coveted tag team titles. Because no major title defense has taken place during The Raiders' reign as Champions, it would be a great idea to put these two teams against each other.

It would not only elevate the division but can also create moments or initiate storylines and character changes that we've never seen before.

The options could be many, but let's look at the fact that the company decided to go a different route at Survivor Series, and pitted Champions against Superstars from their respective brands, which was welcomed by the fans, and was a refreshing change.

Following this path, let's look at what can happen if these two face teams are put in a match against each other.

#3 Better competition for The Viking Raiders

Raid complete

After having been in a match with local talents, a match with a powerhouse team would be a great idea. Viking Raiders are a great team and were undefeated until The O.C. beat them during the final match in a tag team turmoil encounter for the WWE Tag Team World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Street Profits defeated The O.C. last week, and if The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits decide to perform between the ropes, it would be a great option for the current Champions who have been looking for some quality competition during their reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

