3 reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura may lose the Intercontinental Title to Braun Strowman

Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman

The first SmackDown of this decade was fresh in more ways than one, because there were some unexpected returns, amazing promos, and great in-ring action. This helped the fans cheer every time they saw something unusual on their TV screens, whether it was high flying moves by The Usos or John Morrison coming out of The Miz's locker room.

The entertainment was top-notch, as we had some amazing matches, and one such match featured Braun Strowman and Cesaro (with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura). The match saw some interference by The Generic Luchador and King of Strong Style who tried to change the outcome of the match in favor of their ally Cesaro.

Shinsuke attacked Braun after the match, and that infuriated The Monster Among Men who would like to avenge this attack and may challenge the current Intercontinental Champion soon. We would have to see if the match takes place at the Royal Rumble, or a later stage, but it is a given that Nakamura would lose the title.

In this article, we analyze a few reasons why Braun Strowman could defeat Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Title.

#3 Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura could go to NXT

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue spoke to Korey Gunz during Dropkick DiSKussions, and at the 11-minute mark clearly stated that he thinks Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura would be a perfect fit to move over from the main roster to NXT.

The reason behind that can be the competition from AEW or a huge WWE roster that could better showcase some talents at the Black & Gold brand.

We have always seen his points become real, and keeping that in mind, one can rest assured that Zayn and Nakamura would soon be switching brands, and during this transition, the current IC Champion would lose the coveted title to Braun Strowman who is a fan favorite and a worthy performer.

