WWE SmackDown: 3 things that can happen with Sheamus' return

Sheamus returned with a huge pop in 2020

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus returned to a huge pop on today's episode of SmackDown. The former WWE Champion was sharing his promos over the weeks, and this week he returned to save Shorty G after he won the match against Dash Wilder via submission. It was an unexpected return, and while the WWE Universe got to see three returns today, this one changed instantly from being a babyface return to a heel one in a matter of moments.

After helping Shorty G against The Revival, The Irish wrestler turned and hit the Brogue Kick on the former Olympian. This was a surprise for all, but it did give us a hint of things to come in the weeks that follow. The wrestler has been teasing change and had various other elements in his promos, which may be one of the major reasons why he did what he did to take his surprise return a notch higher than expected. It is a pleasant sight, but what does it mean for the former tag-team champion who was on the receiving end of both an assist and a kick when all was said and done.

#1 A singles feud with Shorty G

Singles Storyline

Shorty G has been on the sidelines for a long time, but this week he decided to show up and share some motivational words with The Revival, who instead of paying heed to it decided to take a jibe at him and challenged him to a match which Shorty G won via submission.

With this assist and betrayal from Sheamus, there comes an opportunity for singles competition for the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion. This is a welcome change because Shorty G has the skills, and if given the opportunity, he can rise to the occasion.

The company can create a breakout star with this opportunity, and it would be nice to see a deserving performer get his due credit and screen time in the process.

