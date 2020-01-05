3 things that can happen as Brock Lesnar returns on the first WWE RAW of 2020

Brock Lesnar

WWE announced that Brock Lesnar is returning to the first RAW of 2020. This is great news because the company is constantly trying to build up stories, and with Royal Rumble in a few weeks, we may see a surprise challenge for The Beast Incarnate. The Humble Advocate can take down any wrestler verbally, while the reigning Champion takes down the opposition between the ropes.

It is currently a matter of suspense as to who or what Brock or his advocate would address during their return to TV. Paul Heyman is in a backstage role whether or not the current Champion is on TV, due to his corporate duties as the Executive Vice President of RAW.

He is also scheduled to appear alongside his client, and this raises the stakes of the return because the current Champion has not been on any WWE program since Survivor Series where he faced Rey Mysterio.

There are a variety of reasons why this return could be the start of an impressive run for some Superstars, and we analyse here a few things that could happen upon the return of the Beast.

#3 Announcing that he won't take part in the Royal Rumble PPV

The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar has not been on the show for a long time, as he works limited dates with the company. He may return only to announce that he will meet the winner of the Royal Rumble match but wouldn't be a part of the show in any capacity.

This is one of the simplest scenarios, but it must be understood that if Lesnar is returning on the first RAW of the decade, it wouldn't be as simple as this. Despite its unlikely possibility, it is an option that could happen when The Beast Incarnate returns to RAW with his humble advocate.

