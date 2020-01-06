WWE RAW: 3 possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to make his return on the first RAW episode of 2020, and this has got the entire Red brand hyped. There are rumors that we may find out the next opponent for the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Champion at the show. With Royal Rumble just days away, and this being the first RAW episode of this decade, the company would try to ensure that the fans are entertained and the options keep them involved in the story until the PPV hits our TV screens.

This would require sheer storytelling skills and great in-ring, as well as on mic, action in order to ensure that the fans watch RAW every week. We know that The Humble Advocate can elevate any storyline, and while his client has not been on WWE programming since Survivor Series, he will have a great way to involve the fans in the state of the WWE Championship match with his promo.

So many wrestlers would like to get their hands on the current WWE Champion, but only one will have the privilege of fighting The Box Office Attraction at one of the most rewarding and important shows of the company.

So without further ado, let's get down to listing three possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble:

#3 Dio Maddin

Since everyone’s doing it, 2020 Goals:



1. Beat @BrockLesnar’s bitch ass. pic.twitter.com/GQMCF74RhF — DIO / Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) January 4, 2020

Dio Maddin was the wrestler who stood up against the current WWE Champion when the latter was looking for Rey Mysterio and tried to intimidate Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Maddin was attacked by The Beast Incarnate, and we haven't heard from him ever since. He was replaced by Samoa Joe on the announce table but became a topic of discussion again due to the tweet that he sent a few days ago.

He wants to avenge the attack by the champion, and Royal Rumble could be the first step towards it. He may be on the losing end, but the possibility of him showing up and challenging The Beast Incarnate for the coveted title can't be ruled out.

