WWE Rumors: Major revelation regarding Brock Lesnar's future to be made soon

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar

Royal Rumble is set to take place on 27th January 2020. However, their card is still nowhere near confirmed. Fans are curious to see who Brock Lesnar will be facing at Royal Rumble.

As per Cagesideseats, The Beast Incarnate's opponent will be announced on this week's RAW.

The word is we’ll likely know Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent by the end of Raw tonight.

The Beast Incarnate has been absent from WWE TV ever since he defeated Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series. While Rey Mysterio has won and lost the US Championship in the time Lesnar has been away from active competition, it is unlikely that their feud will be renewed.

Who will face Lesnar?

Early speculation has suggested that WWE is planning to have Cain Velasquez compete against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, in a rematch from Crown Jewel. However, conflicting reports have stated that Velasquez will be entering the Royal Rumble.

Two other names that were considered to be Lesnar's opponent at Royal Rumble were Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Randy Orton is already embroiled in a bitter feud with AJ Styles and will most likely be facing The Phenomenal One at Royal Rumble, and Kevin Owens has been feuding with Seth Rollins.

So it will be interesting to see who WWE choose to be Lesnar's opponent at the Rumble, and how the story unfolds on RAW this week. Being the first RAW of 2020, WWE will surely be looking to make a major mark, and hopefully, the fans will be happy with whomever WWE chooses to face Brock Lesnar on January 27th.

﻿Who would you like to see compete against the reigning and defending WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: 10-time Champion set to leave company and join AEW