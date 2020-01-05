WWE Rumors: 10-time Champion set to leave company and join AEW

RAW to AEW?

Even though AEW continue to maintain a strong roster of home-grown talent, there is no shortage of former WWE Superstars in their locker room. With WWE Superstars getting a viable alternative in AEW, more and more Superstars are looking to head to the All Elite promotion once their contract with WWE is finished.

One of the names that has come up as AEW's next possible Superstar is former 10-time Tag Team Champion, Matt Hardy. There was speculation on WOR about which WWE Superstars are likely heading to AEW once their contract is up and Hardy's name was mentioned.

One of the top names mentioned is Matt Hardy, who has kept his stock up thanks to the return of his W(B)roken character in the Free The Delete episodes he’s released on his YouTube page. Also mentioned was former Bludgeon Brother Luke Harper, who was finally given his WWE release in early December after requesting to be let go back in April. (H/T: LOP)

The Revival was also named in the list of Superstars who could be moving once their contracts expire, as the two have been hinting at leaving WWE and joining AEW on social media.

While Luke Harper a.k.a Brodie Lee has already been released from his WWE contract, Matt Hardy and The Revival are nearing the ends of their respective contracts. All three men have voiced their displeasure with regards to the manner in which WWE has used them over the past few weeks.

Broken Matt Hardy in AEW?

Matt Hardy is a veteran in WWE and has held multiple Championships including the Impact Wrestling World Championship, ECW Championship and US Championship throughout his career.

It is rather unfortunate that Vince McMahon never saw a singles star in the 45-year-old, and hopefully leaving WWE and joining AEW will help him re-establish his greatness as the 'Broken' Matt Hardy.

