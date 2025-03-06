4 Possible tag team matches for The Rock and John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Rock and John Cena's alliance at Elimination Chamber has brought energy on the Road to WrestleMania. Fans can't stop discussing the moment when Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes, selling his soul to The Final Boss in one of the most shocking moments.

Ad

With The Show of Shows on the horizon, something big is expected to happen, just like last year. While John Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, likely in the main event of Night Two, a tag team matchup featuring The Rock could be booked for the main event of Night One.

Let's check out a few tag team opponents for The Final Boss and Cena that could end up in a match at WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

#4. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

Ad

The American Nightmare and Randy Orton share a long history. Both men have proved to be great friends with their recent storyline with Kevin Owens, and The Apex Predator might prove it again by supporting Rhodes in his storyline against the two legends.

Rhodes and Orton could team up on Night One to take on the duo of Cena and The Rock at 'Mania 41. This could eventually pave the way for a storyline between Cena and Orton during Cena's Retirement Tour, which could garner a lot of attention.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes and The Rock's cousin, Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns previously teamed up at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. The duo defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, marking a remarkable twist in their relationship as former rivals. After the match, The Rock made an entrance, staring down both men from the entrance ramp before the show went off the air.

Ad

While that appearance from The Final Boss may seem irrelevant to many, WWE could turn it into a long-term storyline by pairing Rhodes and Reigns again for a tag team match against The Rock and John Cena. Additionally, this could pave the way for a match between Reigns and The Final Boss, which fans have been eagerly anticipating.

#2. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk

Ad

The Best in the World claimed to face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania after winning the Elimination Chamber match. However, John Cena sent Punk to sleep and won the match. On this week's episode of RAW, Punk took jabs at both Cena and The Rock for their alliance and their actions during Elimination Chamber.

CM Punk could support Rhodes and align with him to take on the legendary duo at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This would eventually give The Second City Saint a spot in the main event of WrestleMania, something he has dreamed of for years.

Ad

#1. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

The team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins stole the spotlight in the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 41. Rollins proved to be The American Nightmare's shield and helped him win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Visionary also convinced Rhodes to reject The Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber.

With The Great One and John Cena together, this could be the moment when Rhodes and Rollins align again, this time to take down the most dominant and dangerous duo the world has ever seen.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Cena and The Final Boss after Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback