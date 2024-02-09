4 possible twists on the road to WWE WrestleMania 40 for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, & The Rock 

To say things are heating up in WWE would be a massive understatement. It was just a week ago that Cody Rhodes seemingly bowed out of his WrestleMania main event, and The Rock returned to the promotion. While this should have, in theory, been a positive, the outcome was far different than many likely anticipated.

The Rock was booed and jeered online, at live events, and in essentially every avenue available. Fans fought for Cody Rhodes, believing that The People's Champion stole the American Nightmare's main event match with Roman Reigns.

Things then shifted at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. The Rock turned heel, which shocked the audience. He slapped Cody Rhodes, who demanded he still face Roman Reigns at the big show. Things became chaotic, and strong language was used, but things didn't get physical beyond the slap and some shoving.

There have already been a few major twists that fans didn't see coming, but more could be on the way. This article will look at a handful of twists or swerves the Sports Entertainment juggernaut may have in store for fans ahead of The Show of Shows.

Below are four possible twists on the road to WWE WrestleMania 40 for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock.

#4. The Rock could formally take over The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

An interesting thing happened during the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. The Rock and Roman Reigns uniting was certainly compelling, but it seemed to go deeper than that. On some level, The Tribal Chief almost seemed to play second fiddle to The People's Champion.

This could continue to play out on WWE television in the coming weeks. The Rock could formally take over The Bloodline, using his role as an elder to claim the crown, so to speak. This wouldn't mean Roman leaves, of course, he would just become second in command.

Naturally, this would be a problem for Roman long-term. After WrestleMania, he could turn on The Rock and take back the role of Tribal Chief. This could then lead to their singles match at either SummerSlam or WrestleMania 41.

#3. Jacob Fatu could join WWE and get involved

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline isn't just a stable. It is represented by the Anoi'a family, one of the greatest wrestling families in both WWE and wrestling history. The likes of Yokozuna, Afa, Sika, and Umaga were part of this dynasty in addition to the stars you see today.

Another star who was part of it is the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The former champion has been hyping up former MLW star Jacob Fatu as the next member of the family to break out. He's now a free agent, which could mean he may end up in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut sooner rather than later.

If Jacob Fatu does get signed, he could join The Bloodline during the Road To WrestleMania. He could serve as The Rock's Tribal Heir, similar to that of Solo Sikoa for Roman. Alternatively, he could be the uncontrollable beast the family can't quite contain.

#2. Cody Rhodes could form a counter-stable

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

As noted, The Bloodline is a stable in WWE. The group currently consists of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, but it appears as if The Rock is joining the group formally in the near future.

The stable is extremely powerful and has dominated WWE for years now. With The Rock potentially in the group, it becomes even more of a threat. That is why Cody Rhodes may have to put a stop to it by forming a stable of his own.

Cody could recruit those who have issues with the group. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and even the cruel Drew McIntyre may all decide it would be worth it to unite to take down the fiendish faction under Cody's leadership.

#1. Roman Reigns could surprisingly turn babyface

Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Roman Reigns playing second fiddle to The Rock could be a storyline that leads to a vicious Roman beating The Rock down. It doesn't have to go in that direction, however. Instead, WWE could swerve fans and shockingly turn one of the biggest heels in the company.

If The Rock takes off as a villain and plans to stick around in some way, there's a chance that he will disrespect The Tribal Chief. This could then eventually lead to Roman turning babyface by standing up to The People's Champion.

Roman turning babyface on the way to WrestleMania would certainly be unexpected. Still, fans often cheer for Roman anyway, despite him being a villain. The Tribal Chief turning babyface would likely be an easy transition.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE