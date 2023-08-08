4 post-SummerSlam questions that NEED to be answered on WWE RAW

WWE SummerSlam 2023 was a blockbuster show with many huge talking points. Each of the eight matches on the card at Detroit's Ford Field gave fans something to bite into, with heated discussions still ongoing over 24 hours later. New stars "arrived" on the big stage, blockbuster storylines gained new twists, and epic runs were extended.

The Monday Night RAW roster had an eventful night at The Biggest Party of the Summer, with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes pulling out stellar wins. Other stars like Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor came up short and will be looking to bounce back heading into Payback. That's not to mention the gallery of stars that were left off the card. How will the flagship show kick on from the events in Detroit?

Here are four piquant post-SummerSlam questions that need to be answered tonight on WWE RAW.

#4. How will WWE make it up to the stars left off the WWE SummerSlam 2023 card?

Leading up to SummerSlam 2023, WWE came under fire for its perceived underutilization of its biggest female superstars. Not only did Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley not have a match on the show, but neither did Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriguez, and the newly-crowned Women's Tag Team Champions.

This rubbed many fans the wrong way, to the point of causing the long-lost women's revolution hashtag #WWEWomenDeserveBetter to make a return. How will WWE RAW react to this fan dissent? Will it be addressed directly, or will the company attempt to put it in the rearview by strongly booking its women's division?

And then, of course, there's the question of how Sami Zayn will kick on as Kevin Owens recovers from injury and so much more. We should get some answers tonight.

#3. What's next for WWE RAW's SummerSlam competitors?

Outside of the SlimJim Battle Royal, WWE RAW had five advertised singles competitors at SummerSlam. Shayna Baszler, Gunther, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes emerged victorious, while Ricochet, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor came up short.

How will tonight's episode of the red brand capitalize on the winners' momentum?

How will the losers be affected by their results from the Ford Field? Will The Rowdy One retire as rumored or simply take a hiatus? Will The Scottish Warrior turn heel? Who will step up to the World Heavyweight champion next? Is his program with The Judgment Day even finished? There is so much to unpack!

#2. Will the tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor finally break The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

An unhealthy amount of latent tension has been simmering between Finn Balor and Damian Priest of late. Following what went down at SummerSlam 2023, it may have reached a boiling point.

Balor lost his grudge match against Seth Rollins in Detroit due to a miscommunication with Señor Money in the Bank, leaving fans wondering if the unruly foursome is headed for an abrupt split.

Will Balor blame Priest for costing him the chance to exact revenge seven years in the offing? Will The Punishment shed The Judgment Day because he feels they are holding him down? Will The faction, instead, give The Archer Of Infamy the boot, possibly replacing him with someone like JD McDonagh? Or will Rhea Ripley manage to mediate tensions between the two once again?

WWE RAW after Summerslam could have some spectacular twists in store for us.

#1. What's next for Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW?

Cody Rhodes' future on WWE RAW is a very intriguing subject post-SummerSlam 2023. After conquering Brock Lesnar decisively and even getting an ultra-rare endorsement from The Beast Incarnate, The American Nightmare feels like he's at the top of a mountain. And therein lies the problem because it seems the only way he can go is down.

After his career-defining win, the only goals left to chase for the American Nightmare are the world titles or defeating more Lesnar-esque legends. He has stated that he doesn't wish to face Seth Rollins again, nor does he want to win the World Heavyweight title. Roman Reigns, who holds the title he covets, has his hands full with Bloodline implosion over on SmackDown.

With potential legendary opponents like John Cena and Randy Orton pursuing Hollywood careers or sidelined by injury, one wonders what feud Rhodes can have that is deserving of his Beast-slaying momentum. Could WWE RAW have a blockbuster surprise for us tonight? What's next for The American Nightmare? We can't wait to find out

