4 post-Survivor Series questions that must be answered on WWE RAW

CM Punk's spectacular return at WWE Survivor Series is the talk of the wrestling world. The multi-time world champion's surprise appearance at the end of the event blew the roof off Allstate Arena, creating arguably the most shocking moment of the year. It also generated a huge amount of buzz for Monday Night RAW, which promises a must-see show.

Given all the drama that went down in Rosemont, Illinois, on Saturday night, the red brand will have an avalanche of fallout to address. Chief among that is the less talked about but arguably more important return of Randy Orton, along with other results from the evening. How will the red brand kick on from the Thanksgiving spectacle?

Here are four questions WWE RAW must address after Survivor Series 2023

#4 Who has Shinsuke Nakamura been talking about for the past few weeks on WWE RAW?

For the past few episodes of WWE RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura has been issuing cryptic warnings to a mysterious entity. He has repeatedly called out this unknown foe, warning the latter of their impending doom. Some fans were convinced that this story thread would lead to an open challenge at Survivor Series to be answered by CM Punk or Randy Orton, but this did not happen.

Now, with the Thanksgiving spectacle in the books and both Punk and Orton having returned, Nakamura's target is shrouded in more intrigue than ever. Who will it be? Will The King Of Strong Style sneak attack either returning megastar to kickstart a feud? Will he reveal his target to be someone else entirely? Or will the mystery drag on longer? The red brand may have some interesting answers for us.

#3 What next for WWE RAW's various Survivor Series representatives?

WWE RAW was strongly represented at Survivor Series 2023, with 14 members of its roster competing at the event. These competitors met different fates in the Allstate Arena, from crushing defeat to dominant title retention. In the aftermath of the event, how will they kick on?

How will Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins react to CM Punk's return after their widely reported fury at his Survivor Series appearance? Who will challenge The Visionary, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley after Saturday night? What about The Judgment Day, Zoey Stark, and The Miz?

Last but not least, what's next for Becky Lynch after she secured the pin in the SmackDown-dominated Women's WarGames match?

#2 What next for Randy Orton after his triumphant WWE Survivor Series return?

Minutes before CM Punk's return to WWE, another blockbuster comeback blew the roof off Allstate Arena. The arrival of Randy Orton swung the men's WarGames match in favor of Cody Rhodes' team, allowing The American Nightmare to secure the win for his group.

What came after seemingly overshadowed The Viper's return, but he will be back in the spotlight come Monday night, and there will be questions. Will he still be a babyface? Will he turn heel as he briefly teased against Jey Uso in WarGames? Is he Nakamura's target? Will he even be on RAW going forward or go to SmackDown to target Roman Reigns?

There are 18 months' worth of questions regarding The Legend Killer's return, and the answers could begin on the red brand.

#1 WWE RAW will have so many CM Punk questions to answer

Nine years and ten months to the day after CM Punk walked out of WWE, The Voice of the Voiceless is set to appear on RAW again. After his unforgettable return at Survivor Series, the world will watch with bated breath as the multi-time world champion takes a microphone to address the WWE Universe on the red brand. As The Second City Saint begins his next chapter, many questions will arise.

Why did he return? What does he want to achieve in this run? Will he be on the red brand going forward? Who will be his first opponent back in the promotion? Will he have anything to say about AEW, given that he often took shots at his current home while in the land of the Elite? Will he carry over the "Real World Champion" gimmick from the Jacksonville-based company?

CM Punk's first appearance back on the red brand will be unmissable.

