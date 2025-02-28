4 potential endings to Elimination Chamber 2025

Elimination Chamber 2025 is shaping up to be a memorable Premium Live Event. The Men's Chamber bout features an all-star field comprised of John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The Women's Chamber match is also pretty stacked, with prominent names like Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Bayley vying for a title shot. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will write another chapter in their storied rivalry in an Unsanctioned match.

Furthermore, Cody Rhodes and The Rock will meet as The American Nightmare makes an important decision about his future.

On that note, let's look at four potential endings to Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. John Cena and Cody Rhodes have an epic staredown following Cena's massive victory

After John Cena lost the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and announced his entry into the Men's Chamber, fans were convinced that Cena would win the six-man affair to book a date with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Hence, The Champ is the favorite to win the Men's Chamber match this weekend. WWE could be quick to begin the build to his bout with Rhodes by having the two major Superstars stare each other down immediately upon Cena's victory.

This staredown could occur regardless of Rhodes' decision to sell his soul to The Rock. A babyface Rhodes could have a cordial face-off with the 16-time World Champion to close Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

#3. Logan Paul pounces on CM Punk after Punk wins the Men's Elimination Chamber

Although John Cena may be the favorite to win this Saturday, fans shouldn't bet against CM Punk, who is currently riding a wave of emotion and momentum. The Straight-Edge Superstar is on a mission to main-event WrestleMania, and he may realize his dream this year.

However, Punk also has a brewing beef with Logan Paul, who slapped the Second-City Saint on RAW this past week. Hence, this angle might catch more heat in Toronto.

The Chicago native could eliminate The Maverick from the Men's Chamber match to book his ticket to Mania. Paul, who has a reputation for blindsiding his rivals, could pounce on Punk to send a clear message that their rivalry is far from over.

#2. The Rock endorses Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre may be the dark horse that will win the Men's Chamber match. McIntyre was the MVP of 2024, and he could be rewarded with a massive WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes.

However, his World Title pursuit could come with a twist. The American Nightmare may refuse to sell his soul to The Final Boss, prompting The Rock to revert to his backup plan.

The Final Boss has always been a great admirer of the Scottish Warrior. Hence, after McIntyre wins the chamber, The Rock could come into the ring, shake McIntyre's hands, and endorse the winner.

#1. The Rock and Cody Rhodes attack John Cena to end Elimination Chamber 2025

With each passing day, it feels more likely that Cody Rhodes will sell his soul to The Rock, making him a massive heel in the process. A heel Rhodes would be the perfect champion for Super Cena to dethrone and win his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41.

Earlier in the evening at Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare could agree to become The Rock's champion. After Cena wins the Men's Chamber, The Final Boss could interrupt The Champ's celebration.

As the two legends stare daggers, Rhodes could blindside and viciously assault the Leader of The Cenation, much to the approval of The Final Boss and boos of the live crowd.

