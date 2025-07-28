4 potential endings to WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2025

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home edition for SummerSlam. Therefore, fans can expect some big moments on the show. It looks like a promising event filled with some blockbuster matches and segments. However, the ending of the show will remain the biggest highlight ahead of the upcoming spectacle.Currently, WWE has advertised big names like CM Punk, Gunther, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley for tonight. Anyone among them could be involved in a major spot in the main event of the show. From a major brawl spilling out in the arena to a huge women's encounter, there are several ways the show could go off the air.Let's take a look at four potential endings for this week's episode of WWE RAW.#4. Gunther may annihilate CM Punk on WWE RAWGunther and CM Punk are set to collide at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE has announced a confrontation between the two stars for tonight's RAW ahead of their match. There is a good possibility that The Ring General might try to gain an advantage over Punk by attacking him days before The Biggest Party of the Summer.WWE could put this segment in the main event of tonight's show. It could start with a war of words, leading to a physical altercation. Gunther could draw the first blood and launch a brutal attack on The Second City Saint. He could hit CM Punk with multiple powerbombs, following which The Ring General could choke out the veteran with a sleeper hold.WWE RAW could end with Gunther standing tall with the World Heavyweight Championship over the lifeless body of Punk.#3. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could destroy Roman Reigns and Jey UsoRoman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to team up at SummerSlam to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. Tonight on WWE RAW, Uso will face Reed in a grudge match ahead of the spectacle. WWE could put this in the main event to give this tag team match a heated build ahead of the summer extravaganza.During the match, Breakker could interfere to attack Main Event Jey. Roman Reigns could come to the aid, only to be outnumbered by the heel faction. The two behemoths could lay out a brutal beatdown on the OTC and The Yeet Man. While Breakker might destroy Jey with a spear on the ringside, Reed could smash Reigns with multiple Tsunamis.Such an attack could deliver a bold message from Seth Rollins' faction ahead of SummerSlam. The show could go off air with Paul Heyman raising Bron Breakker's and Bronson Reed's hands in the center of the ring.#2. Rhea Ripley can stand tall with the Women's World Title on WWE RAWRhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Naomi are set to square off for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat Match. But tonight, Ripley and SKY will team up with Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer to take on Naomi and The Secret Hervice in an eight-woman tag team match. Considering the star power of the showdown, this match might close WWE RAW.Rhea Ripley and Co. are likely to score an easy win in this match. Following the bout, Naomi could lay out a sneak attack on her SummerSlam opponents in the ring. However, Mami could fight back and be the last woman standing. After the attack, Ripley could pick up the Women's World Title, which could be lying somewhere in the ring.The show could end with The Eradicator standing tall in the center of the ring while raising the Women's World Title. Meanwhile, Naomi and SKY could try to regroup while looking at The Eradicator in rage.#1. An ugly brawl could spill all over the arena on WWE RAWGunther and CM Punk could give a preview of their SummerSlam match on tonight's WWE RAW. During their announced confrontation, the two superstars could unleash a verbal scathing against each other with some personal comments. This could raise the tensions between the two stars, which may lead to a chaotic brawl between them in the ring.Punk and Gunther could throw hands at each other all over the place, as Adam Pearce could send WWE officials to separate the two. However, they could beat down the security to continue the brawl all over the ringside. The credits could roll on screen as the SummerSlam opponents take each other down with punches and scratches in the ring, with the show going dark.Such an angle could make the World Heavyweight Championship match feel even more personal and heated. Besides, a chaotic ending for WWE RAW like this could set up an ideal vibe for SummerSlam.