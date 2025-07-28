  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 4 potential endings to WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2025

4 potential endings to WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2025

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 28, 2025 10:20 GMT
Rhea Ripley, CM Punk &amp; Gunther, and Roman Reigns
Massive things can happen on RAW [Image Credits: WWE.com, WWE UK's & WWE Deutschland's Instagram handles]

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home edition for SummerSlam. Therefore, fans can expect some big moments on the show. It looks like a promising event filled with some blockbuster matches and segments. However, the ending of the show will remain the biggest highlight ahead of the upcoming spectacle.

Ad

Currently, WWE has advertised big names like CM Punk, Gunther, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley for tonight. Anyone among them could be involved in a major spot in the main event of the show. From a major brawl spilling out in the arena to a huge women's encounter, there are several ways the show could go off the air.

Let's take a look at four potential endings for this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#4. Gunther may annihilate CM Punk on WWE RAW

Gunther and CM Punk are set to collide at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE has announced a confrontation between the two stars for tonight's RAW ahead of their match. There is a good possibility that The Ring General might try to gain an advantage over Punk by attacking him days before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

WWE could put this segment in the main event of tonight's show. It could start with a war of words, leading to a physical altercation. Gunther could draw the first blood and launch a brutal attack on The Second City Saint. He could hit CM Punk with multiple powerbombs, following which The Ring General could choke out the veteran with a sleeper hold.

WWE RAW could end with Gunther standing tall with the World Heavyweight Championship over the lifeless body of Punk.

Ad
Ad

#3. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could destroy Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to team up at SummerSlam to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. Tonight on WWE RAW, Uso will face Reed in a grudge match ahead of the spectacle. WWE could put this in the main event to give this tag team match a heated build ahead of the summer extravaganza.

Ad

During the match, Breakker could interfere to attack Main Event Jey. Roman Reigns could come to the aid, only to be outnumbered by the heel faction. The two behemoths could lay out a brutal beatdown on the OTC and The Yeet Man. While Breakker might destroy Jey with a spear on the ringside, Reed could smash Reigns with multiple Tsunamis.

Such an attack could deliver a bold message from Seth Rollins' faction ahead of SummerSlam. The show could go off air with Paul Heyman raising Bron Breakker's and Bronson Reed's hands in the center of the ring.

Ad
Ad

#2. Rhea Ripley can stand tall with the Women's World Title on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Naomi are set to square off for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat Match. But tonight, Ripley and SKY will team up with Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer to take on Naomi and The Secret Hervice in an eight-woman tag team match. Considering the star power of the showdown, this match might close WWE RAW.

Ad

Rhea Ripley and Co. are likely to score an easy win in this match. Following the bout, Naomi could lay out a sneak attack on her SummerSlam opponents in the ring. However, Mami could fight back and be the last woman standing. After the attack, Ripley could pick up the Women's World Title, which could be lying somewhere in the ring.

The show could end with The Eradicator standing tall in the center of the ring while raising the Women's World Title. Meanwhile, Naomi and SKY could try to regroup while looking at The Eradicator in rage.

Ad
Ad

#1. An ugly brawl could spill all over the arena on WWE RAW

Gunther and CM Punk could give a preview of their SummerSlam match on tonight's WWE RAW. During their announced confrontation, the two superstars could unleash a verbal scathing against each other with some personal comments. This could raise the tensions between the two stars, which may lead to a chaotic brawl between them in the ring.

Ad

Punk and Gunther could throw hands at each other all over the place, as Adam Pearce could send WWE officials to separate the two. However, they could beat down the security to continue the brawl all over the ringside. The credits could roll on screen as the SummerSlam opponents take each other down with punches and scratches in the ring, with the show going dark.

Such an angle could make the World Heavyweight Championship match feel even more personal and heated. Besides, a chaotic ending for WWE RAW like this could set up an ideal vibe for SummerSlam.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications