WWE confirms The Bloodline will reunite at SummerSlam

WWE confirmed that The Bloodline will be reuniting at SummerSlam 2025. The PLE will take place over two nights next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.Reigns recently returned on WWE RAW and confronted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. On this past Monday's edition of the red brand, Breakker and Reed unleashed an attack on The Tribal Chief. Jey Uso made the save as Paul Heyman's faction retreated.The promotion announced on social media today that Jey Uso and Roman Reigns would be reuniting at SummerSlam to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Heyman betrayed The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins pick up the victory. Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Gunther at The Show of Shows, but lost the title back to The Ring General on the June 9 edition of RAW. Gunther will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025.Vince Russo reacts to the alliance between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on WWE RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the partnership between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on WWE RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran noted that Reigns helped Jey Uso to his feet following his return on last week's episode of the red brand. Russo also commented on Reigns refusing to help CM Punk up and admitted that he had forgotten what the issues were between the two stars at this point.&quot;When Roman Reigns came in and he helps Jey up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that and one match runs into the next. I’m like, what is the history between Reigns and Punk? I don’t even remember.&quot; [From 47:35 onwards]You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns and Jey Uso can defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam next month.