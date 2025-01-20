4 potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

WWE RAW is just a few hours away, and the hype for it seems unreal as we travel on the road to Saturday Night's Main Event and the Royal Rumble. WWE has announced a banger of a lineup for the show; here are four endings we could expect this Monday night.

#4. Seth Rollins gets his revenge on Drew McIntyre

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Since then, both superstars haven't faced each other in singles action. After last week's verbal brawl, Adam Pearce set up this match for this week's WWE RAW, which could most likely be the main event.

The Architect didn't get his WrestleMania 40 rematch as he went on a hiatus. While the title will not be on the line, this rematch on WWE RAW is good enough for Rollins to get some retribution over McIntyre.

#3. CM Punk costs Drew McIntyre his match on WWE RAW

Last week, CM Punk and Seth Rollins were having their war of words in the middle of the ring before Drew McIntyre interfered. While The Second City Saint had said he has moved on from McIntyre, he doesn't forgive those who intentionally cross his path.

To teach The Scottish Warrior a lesson for good, Punk could interfere in his match tonight on WWE RAW. The Best in the World could even risk making Rollins win, but making Drew lose could be of more value to him than the former given their recent history.

#2. Roman Reigns could finally take matters into his own hands

For weeks now, Drew McIntyre has been targeting The Bloodline to ultimately get a shot at Roman Reigns. This week could finally be the time when The 'OTC' walks out and handles business himself. Drew's match could be the perfect opportunity for him.

He could take revenge this week on WWE RAW for continuously attacking his family. As for Seth Rollins, he could get revenge from him for costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

This interference could lead to a brawl at the Royal Rumble with one of them eliminating the other, eventually setting up their match at Elimination Chamber.

#1. Jey Uso sets a stipulation for his match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

Jey Uso will have another crack at the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event when he challenges Gunther. If Rollins vs. McIntyre doesn't main-event the show, this segment could be the main event of WWE RAW, given the fact that the world championship would be at stake.

This segment could see Uso adding a stipulation to his world championship match. If a regular one-on-one match happens, Jey could be in trouble from all sides. Ludwig Kaiser and Drew McIntyre would be waiting for a chance to cost him the match.

To stay away from this trouble, Uso could propose a Steel Cage Match, or he could convince Adam Pearce to ban everyone from the ringside. Any of the above happenings could see Gunther lose his cool and get into a brawl with Jey to close the show.

