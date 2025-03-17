4 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight 

Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW should be memorable. This edition of the red brand will take place live from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, with around 8,000 fans expected to attend.

Ad

This will be the first time Monday Night RAW airs from Brussels, and the crowd is expected to be great. The show is also looking stacked, as it will feature a major championship match, a No Holds Barred Match, and a major face-to-face confrontation between wrestling icons.

Numerous big names and quality wrestlers are advertised to appear, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor. Several bouts have also been confirmed.

Ad

Trending

However, it's unclear what will end the show. There are a few choices as to what may close RAW, and whatever happens, will likely be chaotic or quite interesting. This article will take a look at a handful of potential endings for RAW tonight, which may even include an appearance from The Rock.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Below are four potential endings to WWE RAW tonight.

#4. Cody Rhodes and John Cena's face-to-face could be what closes the red brand

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is a monumental segment planned for WWE Monday Night RAW tonight. In fact, it's arguably the most interesting and most highly anticipated segment in modern wrestling history.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to go face-to-face. This will be Cena's first appearance following his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. Cody is hoping to get answers for the beatdown he received from a man he once respected.

Ad

There is a strong possibility that this face-to-face confrontation will close RAW. It is certainly the biggest thing on the show. Triple H and the company officials may think that having this confrontation last will lead to fans checking out the show for a greater period of time as opposed to risking them tuning out early if this segment airs sooner.

#3. The Rock could return and beat down Cody Rhodes again

If Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena does close WWE Monday Night RAW, it might not just be the two trading barbs that close out the show. Instead, there could be a surprise appearance from The Rock.

Ad

More specifically, The Final Boss could show up and attack Cody Rhodes. Either with Travis Scott or not, Cena and The Rock could once again leave The American Nightmare a bloody mess.

This closing scene of WWE Monday Night RAW might seem repetitive, but it is important for Cena to get heat as a newly turned heel. Cody having to overcome the numbers is the story, but he can't achieve that until WrestleMania. Rhodes being beaten down on RAW could be the best way to close the show.

Ad

#2. Finn Balor could win the WWE Intercontinental Title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor has a major opportunity on WWE Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member and former world champion will soon be challenging for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion is Bron Breakker. The Big Bad Booty Nephew is in the midst of his second reign with the coveted WWE title. He first captured it from Sami Zayn before losing it to Jey Uso. Breakker then defeated Jey in a rematch to regain the gold.

Ad

The conclusion of RAW might see a new Intercontinental Champion crowned. Finn and Bron could main event the red brand, and the show could end with Finn successfully winning the coveted belt. This might be due to The Judgment Day or some other form of cheating. Regardless, a new champion might be crowned.

#1. Rusev and Lana could return and lay out Bron Breakker

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Finn Balor winning the WWE Intercontinental Title would be a fun moment, it is unlikely that Bron Breakker will lose his title before WrestleMania. Instead, that moment will likely be saved for the Premium Live Event or some other big show.

If Bron retains his title, however, he could still be part of a major moment. Breakker could be shockingly attacked by Rusev, who could return to WWE during Monday Night RAW tonight.

Rusev has been away from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for years, but he recently left All Elite Wrestling and is now a free agent. He and his wife, Lana, just renewed their vows, so not only could Rusev show up and attack Bron, but Lana might return with him. This would create a ton of buzz and set up a big WrestleMania match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback