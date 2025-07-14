4 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will officially kick off the road to SummerSlam 2025. Following an amazing weekend in Atlanta, which featured Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, the company is set to showcase the shows' aftermath while revealing its plans for the next big event. However, the biggest highlight of the night will remain the ending of the show.

Ad

WWE has announced a blockbuster Gauntlet Match for tonight's show featuring CM Punk, Penta, Bron Breakker, LA Knight, and Jey Uso for a title opportunity against Gunther at SummerSlam. There is a high possibility it will headline WWE RAW. From a massive return to a shocking assault, there are several ways the show can go off-air.

Let's take a look at four potential endings for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

#4. CM Punk may win the Gauntlet Match and stand tall

CM Punk is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in the Gauntlet Match for tonight's episode of WWE RAW. He has been chasing the world title since his return to WWE in 2023. There is a good chance he could finally earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship for SummerSlam by overcoming the odds tonight.

Ad

The Second City Saint might win the Gauntlet Match after a hard-hitting contest. The show could simply end with Punk standing tall in the ring with his hands raised and a thunderous crowd cheering for him. The match graphic for Gunther vs. CM Punk at SummerSlam could pop up below the screen, with Monday Night RAW going dark.

#3. Gunther can launch a sneak attack on CM Punk

Well, CM Punk has the highest chance of winning tonight's Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW and competing against Gunther at SummerSlam. However, his celebrations may not last long. Just as Punk would be reveling in joy after his potential victory, The Ring General could launch a sneak attack on him.

Ad

The World Heavyweight Champion could ambush the veteran from behind. With a sinister smile, Gunther can perform a submission hold on the 46-year-old, leaving him unconscious. The screen could fade to black with the Austrian powerhouse standing tall over a motionless CM Punk, raising the coveted title in the air.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed can wreak havoc on WWE RAW

CM Punk has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his teammates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, for a long time. It could be upsetting for them if The Best in the World manages to seize a huge victory under their watch. Hence, the two powerhouses could attack him from behind following Punk's potential win.

Ad

Rollins has openly said that he doesn’t want to see CM Punk as a world champion in WWE. Given that, his teammates could deliver a brutal beating to The Best in the World. They could march out of the ring after launching an ambush on the veteran.

#1. Roman Reigns can return and cost Bron Breakker

Roman Reigns has been absent since the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he was Speared by Bron Breakker in the center of the ring. Since then, Seth Rollins and Co. have repeatedly claimed they forced the OTC out of WWE.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns could make his shocking return tonight on WWE RAW to cost Breakker his Gauntlet Match. Just when the 27-year-old would be on the verge of winning, Reigns could show up out of nowhere. The former WWE Champion could deliver a wicked Spear to The Dog of WWE, allowing another participant to pin the youngster and win the contest.

Reigns could then stand on the ramp with a confident smile, staring at a bruised and battered Breakker as he would have taken his long-awaited revenge. WWE RAW can go off the air with the crowd erupting in "OTC" chants for Reigns upon his potential return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!