4 Potential Endings to WWE SmackDown Before Clash in Paris

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:53 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Logan Paul and John Cena. [Image Source: Getty]

WWE is set to host Clash in Paris this Sunday, and fans are now waiting to see the turn of events tonight on SmackDown ahead of the upcoming premium live event in France.

The Triple H-led creative team has announced a promising card for tonight's show. John Cena is set to make his debut appearance in Lyon, France, while Solo Sikoa is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Sami Zayn.

Additionally, The Street Profits will battle Melo Don't Miz for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship, while Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre).

Let's explore four potential endings to WWE SmackDown before Clash in Paris:

#4. Sami Zayn winning the WWE United States Championship

Sami Zayn recently joined forces with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa and his MFTs on SmackDown. The babyfaces seem to have gained the upper hand over the heel faction after securing a pinfall victory in a six-man tag team match on the August 15 episode of the blue brand's show.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn has also built up some momentum against The Street Champion, and he is set to face Solo Sikoa tonight for the WWE United States Championship. With a plethora of possibilities open, Sami might pull off a massive win in the potential main event, dethroning Sikoa in the process.

Sami Zayn earned a pinfall victory over the United States Champion on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025, thus giving him a slight edge in the upcoming title match. Additionally, Jimmy and Fatu could stand beside him to neutralize any potential interference from the MFTs.

#3. John Cena may lay out Logan Paul

John Cena is set to face Logan Paul this Sunday at Clash in Paris. Cena started feuding with Paul on the SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam 2025. He was attacked by The Maverick and Drew McIntyre before Cody Rhodes came out for the save.

On last week's episode of the blue brand's show, John Cena came out to address his situation with Logan Paul. Before he could say a word, though, he was interrupted by Paul, who came out for a confrontation. After a heated exchange of words, Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to The Maverick before leaving the ring.

However, Logan had the last laugh, as he laid out The Unseen 17 with a knockout punch in the closing moments of the show. Hence, John Cena will likely look to exact revenge on the social media megastar tonight, potentially laying out The Maverick to close out SmackDown.

#2. Brock Lesnar could make a shocking return

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV in the closing stages of SummerSlam Night Two, attacking John Cena after The Greatest of All Time lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

However, The Beast hasn't appeared on weekly shows since then. That said, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed Cena last Friday that he had heard from Lesnar. But before he could reveal anything, Logan Paul laid out The Franchise Player with a knockout punch.

In a shocking twist, the former WWE Champion might return tonight on SmackDown and confront The Franchise Player in the closing moments of the show, potentially laying him out again with an F-5. This could potentially be the creative team's way of setting up their match for next month's Wrestlepalooza.

#1. SmackDown may end with John Cena and Randy Orton standing tall over Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

After sending Cody Rhodes crashing through the commentary desk courtesy of a Claymore Kick on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025, Drew McIntyre has taken several shots at The American Nightmare on Friday nights. However, last week, he fell victim to an RKO out of nowhere from Randy Orton.

Following this incident, there is a massive possibility that The Scottish Warrior will look to seek revenge on the 14-time World Champion tonight. He may attack The Viper during an in-ring confrontation, with John Cena possibly coming out for the save. McIntyre attacked Cena a few weeks ago, and the latter might not have forgotten about it.

Following this, Logan Paul may then show up and attack his Clash in Paris opponent. However, the babyfaces could gain the upper hand and stand tall over The Scottish Warrior and The Maverick.

sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
