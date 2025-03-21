4 Potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight 

WWE is in the middle of a modern-day boom period. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut is making an incredible amount of money and has had more fan interest over the past two and a half years than it has in decades.

Ad

It seems there’s something exciting happening every week, and SmackDown tonight may continue that trend. The show will take place in Bologna, Italy, on the Road to WrestleMania, so the crowd reaction and fan interest should be excellent.

Some big names and quality wrestlers have been announced for tonight's show. Jade Cargill, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Jacob Fatu, Seth Rollins, and Zelina Vega have all been confirmed for the episode.

Ad

Trending

While SmackDown will have plenty of stars, how might the show actually end? This article will take a look at four potential endings for the show tonight. This includes a surprise appearance from The Rock, a major return after many years, and the ring collapsing thanks to two monsters battling it out. How might the show conclude?

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Below are four potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight.

#4. Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman could break the ring

Expand Tweet

Ad

A clash of titans is set for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and it is a rematch from a recent edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Jacob Fatu will face Braun Strowman in a one-on-one showdown.

Braun Strowman is one of the biggest and most powerful stars to enter a WWE ring in the last few decades. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu is a big man, but he is also absolutely wild and capable of impressive feats of athleticism.

Ad

There’s a chance that these two destructive forces could lead to a shocking moment at the end of SmackDown. The two men may fight on the ropes, perhaps even hitting a Superplex. From there, the ring might collapse underneath them. This hasn't happened in several years, making it quite fitting here.

#3. The Rock could show up and attack Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has once again found himself involved in the biggest and hottest story in WWE. The World Champion was shockingly betrayed by John Cena and beaten up by Cena, The Rock, and hip-hop artist Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber.

Ad

John Cena finally revealed why he turned heel on WWE RAW, and Cody Rhodes came out to confront him. They had a tense verbal back and forth, but notably, The Rock wasn't there, nor did either man mention him. There could be a reason for that.

Cody Rhodes could cut a promo on SmackDown regarding his ongoing storyline when The Rock shows up out of nowhere. The Final Boss could take Cody down and leave him bloodied once more. This would send Rhodes a clear message that he needs to watch his back at all times.

Ad

#2. Paul Heyman could shockingly betray Roman Reigns for CM Punk

Expand Tweet

Ad

Perhaps the most interesting segment promoted for WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight is a potential confrontation between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. All three men seem to hate each other, and tensions are high.

That said, there's another interesting dynamic involving a man who doesn't even wrestle - Paul Heyman. The WWE Hall of Famer serves as Roman's Wiseman and is a close friend of CM Punk. Needless to say, there is a conflict of interest here.

Ad

On SmackDown, that could rear its ugly head in the form of a shocking betrayal. Heyman could turn on Roman, perhaps kicking him below the belt and allowing Punk to knock the OTC out. From there, Heyman and Punk could work together moving forward, truly leaving Roman Reigns on his own.

#1. Rusev could return and lay out WWE United States Champion LA Knight

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Knight has done it! The Megastar recently dethroned Shinsuke Nakamura to reclaim the WWE United States Championship. This marks Knight's second time holding the title and his second major title win in the company.

Rusev, aka Miro, is a former United States Champion in his own right. He had a solid run in WWE but spent the last several years with All Elite Wrestling. Recently, however, the Bulgarian Brute departed from the Jacksonville-based company.

SmackDown could end with a major return and a new title program going into WrestleMania. Rusev, potentially with his wife Lana, might appear at the end of the episode to attack LA Knight. He could then stake his claim to the United States Title and aim to challenge for it at the biggest show of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback