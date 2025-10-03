4 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 03, 2025 13:50 GMT
Brock Lesnar is former WWE Champion! [Pic Credit: WWE.Com]
Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion! [Pic credit: WWE.com]

Tonight’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is going to be a thriller episode as the Stamford-based promotion is building the Crown Jewel: Perth card.

The card already looks stacked with two Champion vs. Champion bouts, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, and more. The latest episode of SmackDown could contribute more to it.

In this article, we will look at four ways the latest edition of the blue brand could end.

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

#4. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton win

The American Nightmare and The Viper are all set to team up on the blue brand to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match.

The former factionmates may clash against Bron and Bronson in the main event. Despite Seth Rollins’ interference, Orton and Rhodes could capture a big win, and their huge victory celebration could be the closing spot of SmackDown.

#3. Seth Rollins invasion

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes could dominate the pace of the entire bout against Breakker and Reed.

But The Vision may have a plan B up their sleeve, and Seth Rollins may invade the match and cost the Legacy members their tag match. Thus, sending SmackDown off air while standing tall and sending a statement to The American Nightmare.

#2. The Vision could hurt the former WWE Champion

Seth Rollins and his heel faction are known for wreaking havoc and destroying their competitors ahead of any major match. The Vision could play mind games with Cody Rhodes ahead of his Crown Jewel match against The Visionary.

That said, the heel crew could brutally injure former WWE Champion Randy Orton using their antics and gain a psychological advantage over The American Nightmare, which may be helpful to Rollins during their champion vs. champion bout later this month in Perth.

#1. The Beast Incarnate returns

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since handing John Cena a dominant loss during his return match at the WrestlePalooza PLE. Fans are wondering what's next for Brock.

Some hints suggest he might join The Vision stable, as he has been hanging out with Paul Heyman. Tonight's edition of SmackDown could feature Lesnar returning in the main event to attack Rhodes and Orton and officially joining The Vision. This could lead to a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2025.

Nayan Kumawat

