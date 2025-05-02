4 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be a must-see show as it will feature the progression in the feuds and storylines for Backlash 2025. Last week, Triple H presented an incredible show, which delivered some great surprises and big shockers. Now, there is a high chance the company may look to carry the same for tonight's show in Des Moines, IA.

WWE usually keeps the most important part of the show for the main event, whether it is a segment or a match. Therefore, the ending almost always turns out to be the biggest highlight of the show. From a chaotic brawl to a popular faction's return, there are several ways the blue brand's show can end.

Let's take a look at four potential endings for WWE SmackDown tonight:

#4. Jacob Fatu may wreak havoc

Jacob Fatu launched a brutal attack on LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest on SmackDown last week. It was a powerful showing that presented him as a strong champion. The same could very well happen in the upcoming episode, where The Samoan Werewolf may cause destruction.

WWE could book a rematch between Priest and McIntyre tonight after what happened between them. The Scottish Warrior revealed last week that he has his eyes on the United States Title, which makes it likely that Fatu could invade this match. He might decimate both stars to close the show and stand tall in the ring.

#3. A wild brawl could spill over the arena

Jade Cargill was attacked by Naomi during her match with Tiffany Stratton last week. However, that was not it as Nia Jax also made her return to destroy Stratton, a moment that shocked fans. The WWE Universe could see the follow-up to this tonight during a heated confrontation between these stars.

Triple H could set up a match between Stratton and Naomi for tonight, and things could get ugly real soon. There is a good chance Cargill could show up looking for some payback, which could spark a brawl between The Glow and The Storm. That chaos might open the door for Nia Jax to attack The Buff Barbie yet again.

A wild brawl could spill all over the arena with all four stars involved, and this could be how the show goes off the air.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks may make their presence felt on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks is long rumored to make its return to SmackDown. Now that WrestleMania is over, this could be the perfect time for the faction's homecoming. During the final moments of SmackDown, the lights could go out, leaving the arena wrapped in somber silence.

The ring could be surrounded by thick smoke all over, with The Wyatt Sicks' eerie music echoing in the arena. A lantern could then appear in the center of the ring, signaling the return of Uncle Howdy. As he makes his presence known, the rest of the members follow him, making it clear that they are back.

#1. Jacob Fatu could introduce his new ally

WWE has been teasing a rift between Solo Sikoa and Fatu for the past few months, and tensions are indeed running high. However, tonight, the company could focus on this story with a potential twist. Triple H could position the two in a tag team match in the main event of SmackDown tonight.

Just when Fatu would be in a compromising position against his opponents, real-life Bloodline member Hikuleo could emerge from the shadows. He might invade the match and stand beside The Samoan Werewolf. However, Solo Sikoa might be completely clueless about Hikuleo's potential arrival if it happens.

Jacob Fatu could be the mastermind behind that, as he now calls the shots on SmackDown. What better way to cause cracks between Sikoa and Fatu's relationship? Sikoa could stand alone on one side of the ring, starting at The Samoan Werewold and his new ally, with the show going off air.

