4 potential feuds for CM Punk should he return to WWE

Vasanth FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 29 Oct 2019, 00:24 IST

CM Punk

Once again, there are rampant rumors about CM Punk's return to WWE. A month ago, it was speculated that he would do the "WWE Backstage" show on Fox and that he had a tryout. Whether that becomes a reality remains to be seen. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, HHH mentioned "never say never" regarding CM Punk's return.

This had lead to even more speculation from fans worldwide. If Punk does return to in-ring action, this is a good time to do it. He's 41 years old and doesn't have many more years left to be able to wrestle well. Therefore, if he returns now, he would still have a few good years before hanging up his boots.

There are several Superstars on the current roster who can be in great feuds with him. CM Punk left the WWE just when big names from the indies were beginning to make their way to WWE, and therefore, we missed out on a lot of great feuds.

With that said, let's look at four possible feuds for CM Punk if he returns to WWE.

#4. Seth Rollins

Seth

Seth Rollins has been one of the main faces of WWE for a long time. 'The Architect" is someone who will carry the company into the future and be the standard-bearer. Lately, however, he's not been appreciated by the fans, who are beginning to turn on him. It's even possible this may lead to a heel turn for Seth Rollins. Regardless of the role he is in, Punk would be a great opponent for him.

Their styles complement each other. Something that fans may forget about Punk is his storytelling ability when he's wrestling. There is no doubt that he can hold his own against Rollins, and he's one of the best on the mic. Rollins has grown a lot since their last meeting, so it would be interesting to see the dynamic between them.

Rollins has gone on record to say that he's thankful for what Punk did in WWE, which can be used to propel the story. It's worth noting that before Punk left the company, fans wanted a feud between the two. It's been on people's minds ever since. So, it would only make sense , if Punk ever were to rerturn, to put 'The Best in the World" and the Universal Champion against each other.

