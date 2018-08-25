3 potential feuds for Sami Zayn when he returns

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.39K // 25 Aug 2018, 15:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE universe will be vouching for a great push for Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was last seen in an underwhelming feud against Bobby Lesner before he suffered two torn rotator cuffs and had to be out of action as he required surgery for the same. Sami Zayn is a talented superstar who was at his miraculous best during his time at NXT. The former NXT Champion has been but a miss ever since he was called up to the main roster. Zayn's friendship with Kevin Owens had a great arc for a potential storyline at WWE, but it never actually worked the way one would have expected. After splitting into performing in singles matches, Zayn suffered the injury and is expected to return before WrestleMania 35.

Sami Zayn, who has time and again shown his resentment over not being credited in his storylines has not only failed in making his presence felt, but the WWE creative team has been a little lousy itself. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens going rogue when they teamed up again, did not work as good as one would have expected.

He could return with a new gimmick and throw that Kevin Owen's best friend storyline in the trashcan for a couple of years. It was definitely not working for Zayn, who can do more if pitted against high card wrestlers with a great storyline. The former NXT Champion hasn't won a single Championship in WWE after being called to the main roster. Sami Zayn will look to make the all expected return before WrestleMania, and since SummerSlam has opened more windows for new storylines, one waits where Sami Zayn will go when he makes his return.

We take a look at 3 potential feuds he could be involved in when he makes his in-ring return. Half a year away from the grandest stage of all, Zayn could do exceedingly well on his road to WrestleMania, heading into a clash, WWE fans have been anticipating for years.

Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode vs Sami Zayn is best for fading dominance of both these wrestlers

Bobby Roode is in a dire need of a good storyline. The talented wrestler and former NXT Champion could capitalize on Sami Zayn's return, helping establish both in the process. I am hoping for babyface Sami Zayn who isn't just about ranting how he doesn't get opportunities. A heel turn for Bobby Roode and a great rivalry with Sami Zayn can be a great prospect for both the wrestlers heading into WrestleMania.

1 / 3 NEXT