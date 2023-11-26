4 potential feuds for Randy Orton following Survivor Series: WarGames return

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event became extra special as Randy Orton made his return for the first time in a year and a half. Initially, everyone on The Viper's team apart from Cody Rhodes seemed unsure about Orton coming and helping them. However, he proved them wrong.

Not only did he make his return, but he put on a fabulous performance to lead his team to a victory against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. Given Randy Orton has now made his full-time return, it will be interesting to see the feuds he will be involved in. The Apex Predator will have plenty of superstars willing to face him.

In this article, we will look at four feuds for Randy Orton after his return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. Randy Orton can feud with Gunther

At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. With this victory, it seems as if The Ring General does not really have a challenge since he has defeated most of the superstars. This is where Randy Orton could come into play.

A feud between Randy Orton and Gunther would be great to watch. While a win could help Orton hold a singles title after quite a long time, Gunther winning against The Viper will increase his stock massively. It will also prepare him to fight for the world championship at some point next year.

#3. Drew McIntyre

On RAW before Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Drew McIntyre made it clear that he has not joined The Judgment Day. Hence, considering McIntyre meant what he said, The Scottish Warrior won't really have a rivalry to pursue after he ended up on the losing side at the premium live event.

However, taking into consideration that McIntyre has a habit of keeping a grudge against those who cost him, it won't be surprising to see him go after Randy Orton. While the feud might not make sense initially, it could be beneficial to Orton if he wants to pursue a singles championship run.

#2. Jey Uso

During the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023, Randy Orton almost shocked the crowd when he teased delivering an RKO to Jey Uso. While The Viper did not do that, he might have planted seeds for a future feud against the former Bloodline member.

After all, Orton was a victim of Jey Uso when the latter was part of The Bloodline. Hence, there is a high possibility of The Apex Predator turning heel and going after Jey to avenge what happened to him back in the day. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books this feud.

#1. Seth Rollins

When one thinks of an accomplished wrestler, Randy Orton is one of the first who comes to mind. While Orton is known for several different accomplishments, he is majorly known for winning championships. This is something The Viper would definitely like to do in his current run with WWE.

Therefore, WWE could book Orton to turn heel and pursue a rivalry against Seth Rollins. There is also a chance of Rollins turning heel and The Viper remaining babyface. Regardless of what happens, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion lets Orton claim his 15th world championship.

Who do you want to see Randy Orton engaged in a feud within WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here