4 potential finishes for Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event will be historic in more ways than one. For starters, John Cena will make his final appearance at the iconic show hoping to punch his ticket to compete for a record 17th World Title at WrestleMania. Elsewhere, the likes of CM Punk and IYO SKY will chase personal milestones.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will also make history by competing in the first-ever World Title Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble PLE. With the Winged Eagle and current Undisputed Championship hanging above the ring. The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter will aim to outsmart the other to take home all the gold. Given their combined history of daredevil antics, the ending to the bout could be spectacular.

Here are four potential finishes for Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' Undisputed WWE Title Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 2025:

#4. Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Title with a crazy stunt off the ladder

The ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025 is likely to produce some high-flying spots [Image: WWE.com]

Over the years, both Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have developed a reputation for pulling off crazy stunts in stipulation matches. The Prizefighter has taken dangerous bumps multiple times in his WWE career, perhaps most famously jumping off the WrestleMania 36 stage. The American Nightmare too has a well-documented history of taking high risks, with flaming tables and cutters off ladders coming to mind among many other things.

What are the odds that these two fearless desperados will go through a ladder match for the biggest prize in the business without a madcap stunt? With the current champion heavily favored to retain, he could end the match with a huge bump, just barely outlasting his friend-turned-foe. Will it be a Cross Rhodes off the ladder? Are both men falling into a stack of tables? Whatever it is, it will likely be a blockbuster!

#3. Cody Rhodes uses heelish tactics to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens

Over the course of Cody Rhodes's nine-month reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, multiple opponents have tested his limits. From bringing up his father Dusty Rhodes to questioning his merits as a friend, The American Nightmare's opponents have cut him no slack. He has thus far remained a babyface, but cracks may be emerging.

Fans noticed villainous shades in Rhodes' promo exchange with CM Punk on RAW before the 2025 Royal Rumble, leading to speculation about a heel turn. While this may simply be an edgier side to his babyface persona, it could also be something deeper. The 39-year-old's "heelish" side could come into play once again on February 1st, helping him retain. This would help Owens continue his run as a "justified heel," and set up the champion's eventual turn against a future opponent such as CM Punk or John Cena.

#2. Sami Zayn turns heel to help Kevin Owens win the Undisputed WWE Title at Royal Rumble 2025

Cody Rhodes is not the only top babyface in WWE who has been flirting with the dark side in recent weeks. The likes of Seth Rollins and especially Sami Zayn have seen their motivations and qualities tested, making fans believe a big heel turn is coming soon. Given that The Honorary Uce has "accidentally" hit both Rhodes and Rollins with the Helluva Kick in the past two weeks, he is the prime candidate.

Kevin Owens fueled this speculation when he appeared on RAW to ask his long-time friend to help him at the Rumble as he has helped Roman Reigns before. Zayn was clearly conflicted from that exchange, and the same torn look appeared on his face after kicking The American Nightmare as Owens stood by his side.

Could Sami Uso finally succumb to The Prizefighter's voice in his ear and turn heel? Could the duo finally have the singles World Title WrestleMania match they have both dreamed of for over the years? It's a distinct possibility!

#1. Randy Orton returns to cost Kevin Owens the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2025

Kevin Owens hit Randy Orton with a Piledriver on the November 8, 2024 episode of SmackDown, writing the latter off WWE TV. Throughout Owens's feud with Cody Rhodes, fans have been wondering when The Viper will resurface to settle the score with his former partner.

With the 14-time World Champion rumored to be returning at the Rumble, could he influence the outcome of Rhodes vs. Owens by costing his attacker? Orton was name-dropped in The American Nightmare's promo on SmackDown with Joe Tessitore, which could foreshadow the veteran's return to the fold. The Apex Predator has built a career by striking people out of nowhere, and he could make his presence felt once more in Indianapolis.

