4 Potential finishes to Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest’s Sin City Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 41

The 2025 Royal Rumble set the tone for Drew McIntyre's upcoming match with Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania 41. The two stars' path in WWE is seemingly intertwined, as they cross each other regularly.

The two men have been bitter at each other since the Rumble, and more fuel was added to their rivalry at Elimination Chamber before they went ballistic at each other. The Archer dropped McIntyre on a car windscreen and injured his eye.

The Scottish Warrior returned to beat down Damian Priest on this Friday night’s SmackDown and ended the segment by hitting him with the steel steps, before dropping him with a Future-Shock DDT on the steps. Drew McIntyre called for a Street Fight between the two men, and WWE made it official.

Check out four potential endings to the upcoming match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Damian Priest picks up a clean win at WWE WrestleMania 41

The unofficial WWE rulebook states that whoever picks the stipulation for the match loses the contest more often than not. The same could happen on The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre pitched the Sin City Street Fight stipulation, as neither heavyweights could be contained in the ring. McIntyre’s anger could cost him the match at WrestleMania.

Damian Priest could take advantage of the stipulation and hand Drew McIntyre another humiliating loss at The Showcase of The Immortals. This would make it the second time he’d defeat The Scottish Warrior in a row.

This will be the first match in their current rivalry, and it would make sense to push McIntyre even deeper into his hole so he can come back to do some real damage to the former World Heavyweight Champion.

#3. Both men fight out of the arena to end the match in a no-contest

The two heavyweights are prepared to do a lot more damage to each other, therefore, WWE has allowed them to fight in a Sin City Street Fight. The gimmick match will add more depth to the WrestleMania 41 card.

The match could get a lot of time on the show, and both men could do plenty of damage to each other. In the end, they could either keep fighting out of the arena, or both men could be left unable to compete any longer, forcing the referee to end the match in a no-contest.

This would allow Triple H to protect both men on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It would also give him a chance to continue their rivalry going forward and book some bigger matches.

#2. Drew McIntyre gets his revenge on Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre has been chasing Damian Priest since WrestleMania 40. The event saw McIntyre win his first world title in front of a live crowd before Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to hand him the shortest reign imaginable.

It’s only fitting that McIntyre will get his hands on Priest at WrestleMania. He will likely do everything in his power to punish his opponent.

WWE could right many wrongs done to The Scottish Warrior over the past year by giving him a clean win over Damian Priest. The ending could also end the rivalry on a high note for Drew.

This could allow Drew McIntyre to move into the Undisputed WWE Champion picture, especially if Cody Rhodes retains his title at ‘Mania.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks attack both men to begin a new feud

The Wyatt Sicks have been away for some time, and it looks like WWE is waiting for a good rivalry for them. The faction could appear at WrestleMania 41, where they do not have any matches on the card.

Led by Uncle Howdy, the men of the faction could attack Drew McIntyre or both men during the contest. Their actions could ignite a brand new angle to the rivalry, with Uncle Howdy reminding them of their previous misdeeds.

It would protect both the former World Heavyweight Champions from taking a loss at The Show of Shows while giving The Wyatt Sicks some spotlight on the big stage. A new rivalry between the faction and McIntyre could get going after the event.

