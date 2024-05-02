4 Potential last-minute modifications WWE can make to the Backlash match card

As we head into Backlash, WWE doesn't have many matches scheduled for the first Premium Live Event after WrestleMania 40. As the match card has yet to be finalized, potential last-minute modifications can take place within the next couple of days.

With that in mind, let's examine four changes the WWE could make to bolster the match card for Backlash in Lyon, France.

#4. A Triple-Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Since dethroning Gunther and becoming the Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn has seen Chad Gable and Big Bronson Reed confronting him on multiple occasions.

Gable and Reed have attacked Zayn either in the ring or backstage. Thus, it would make sense for WWE and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to book a Triple-Threat Match at Backlash, where the reigning champion would put his title on the line against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

#3. Stipulation added to The Bloodline vs Randy Orton and Kevin Owens feud

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will once again collide with The Bloodline. However, things will be different this time, as neither Jimmy Uso nor Roman Reigns will get involved. The latter is taking time off after WrestleMania 40, while the faction attacked Uso after losing to Jey at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This time, the Bloodline consists of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, with the two attacking KO and Orton.

Given how things have evolved over the past few weeks, a stipulation could be added to this match: KO and Orton could fight The Bloodline inside a Steel Cage, or the contest could become a No-Disqualification match.

#2. Special Guest Referee for the World Heavyweight Championship match at Backlash

Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will defend his title against Jey Uso at Backlash. The latter has maintained his momentum since WrestleMania 40 and aims to become a world champion for the first time.

However, he must overcome not only Priest but Judgment Day, which could interfere with the match. Thus, a Special Guest Referee could be added to the match.

The referee could be the reigning United States Champion Logan Paul, who confronted Jey Uso last Monday while allying with Priest.

#1. Logan Paul defends his United States Championship

Logan Paul has yet to find his challenger after defeating Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple-Threat Match at WrestleMania 40. Still, we could see him defend his title at Backlash after Braun Strowman confronted him on the April 29 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Strowman returned to WWE after almost a year out due to neck surgery and confronted the reigning US Champion. Even though this feud has yet to intensify, it could help Strowman make a statement right after his WWE return, while Logan Paul will put his title on the line again, even though he is a part-time wrestler and takes significant time off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback