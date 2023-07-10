4 potential opponents Stone Cold Steve Austin could face at SummerSlam 2023

Stone Cold Steve Austin is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining superstars in WWE history. His unique persona and captivating performances have made a lasting impact on fans worldwide. A recent report has suggested that the legend could soon make his comeback.

According to a report from BWE, WWE has something massive in store for a certain superstar as they will get the rub against Steve Austin. As the road to SummerSlam 2023 continues, there is a possibility that the Hall of Famer could compete in one more match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

With that being said, let's explore four superstars who could potentially face The Texas Rattlesnake at SummerSlam in Detroit if he wrestles on the show.

#4 Stone Cold vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion

AJ Styles could indeed be a potential opponent for Stone Cold Steve Austin if the latter makes his in-ring comeback. The Phenomenal One recently scored a victory over Karrion Kross on SmackDown and has a lot of momentum heading into the August 5 show.

It's worth noting that Styles and Austin had a memorable segment together in 2019, where Austin delivered his signature Stunner to The Phenomenal One. Moreover, Styles is a well-experienced superstar who could provide a safe and exciting match upon Austin's potential return.

Having someone like Styles in the ring with Austin would help ensure the match goes smoothly while minimizing the risk of injuries to The Texas Rattlesnake.

AJ Styles and Stone Cold Steve Austin locking horns in Detroit would undoubtedly be a dream match for the WWE Universe. If Stone Cold decides to wrestle in one more bout, a showdown between him and The O.C. leader would make much sense.

#3 Stone Cold vs. LA Knight

LA Knight is currently working on the blue brand

LA Knight could also be a great choice for a potential match against Steve Austin at SummerSlam. The self-proclaimed Megastar has been gaining significant support from the WWE Universe in recent months, with the crowd showing enthusiasm every time he appears on TV.

This could be a perfect opportunity for LA Knight to establish himself as a credible in-ring competitor against a legendary figure like Stone Cold. The Hall of Famer and Knight are known for their impressive mic skills, and a feud between them would undoubtedly result in a compelling war of words.

Following his loss in the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, a one-on-one bout against The Taxes Rattle Snake could be a stepping stone for LA Knight to solidify himself as a future main eventer in the company.

#2 Stone Cold vs. Austin Theory

Austin Theory is your current United States Champion

Austin Theory's current reign as United States Champion in WWE has been impressive. He successfully defended his title against Sheamus on a recent episode of SmackDown. Theory's run has already seen him defeat notable superstars like John Cena, solidifying his position as a dominant titleholder.

A match against Steve Austin would provide a tremendous opportunity for the young star to further establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in WWE. It's worth noting that Austin delivered Stunners to both Vince McMahon and Theory during WrestleMania 38 Night Two. This interaction could act as a launching pad for the potential storyline between Theory and the Hall of Famer.

It remains to be seen if WWE will book Austin Theory to face the multi-time champion, but such a match would generate a lot of buzz for SummerSlam.

#1 Stone Cold vs. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller recently faced Edge on SmackDown

Grayson Waller has been making a name for himself in WWE with his impressive talent and mic skills. He has been involved in several significant segments, including a confrontation with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2023. On a recent episode of SmackDown, Waller hosted Edge on his talk show and even faced The Rated-R Superstar in a match.

Although Waller didn't emerge victorious in the match, his performance reportedly received positive feedback backstage. There are rumors circulating that the Australian star could be a potential opponent for Stone Cold Steve Austin. This could be due to the company's belief in the upstart as a future main eventer.

As we continue on the road to SummerSlam, a segment between Grayson Waller and Austin could set the stage for a match between them at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

