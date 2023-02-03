4 potential opponents in WWE for Deonna Purrazzo

With the Royal Rumble having come and gone, some familiar names have reappeared in WWE. Chelsea Green made a return in the Rumble and on the following RAW. Nia Jax also came back to WWE, making a shock appearance as the final entrant of the match.

Since assuming creative control, Triple H has brought back several released stars. In the women's division alone, he has re-signed Tegan Nox, Emma, Dakota Kai, Green, Scarlett, Mia Yim, and Valhalla (Sarah Logan).

There's always the chance of another former star popping back up in the company. Pro wrestling free agency is in full swing and several stars from various promotions are currently looking for new contracts.

One such female performer is The Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo. Since leaving WWE, Purrazzo has significantly improved her profile. She won the Ring of Honor Women's title, the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and the Knockouts Tag Team titles. She's also a two-time Knockouts Champion.

Since she hasn't re-signed with IMPACT as of February 2023, she could be moving on from that promotion. If she joined AEW or WWE, she'd instantly become one of the company's top women. Here are four potential opponents for the Virtuosa if she signs with WWE.

#4. Bianca Belair's athleticism would be a good challenge

Belair has been a Champion for a good part of the last three years.

Bianca Belair has been the standard-bearer on RAW for the last year. She's defeated every opponent in her path, including top stars Becky Lynch and Bayley. The EST of WWE has assumed the spot that Sasha Banks used to hold as one of the company's top women.

The easiest way to make an immediate mark is to go after the champion of a given brand or company. Taking Belair out would be a huge statement for someone who has proven their prowess on stages smaller than WWE.

There would also be the argument that Purrazzo paid her dues on the independent scene while Belair was signed due to her athleticism. It basically writes itself and would be a physical battle between the two women.

#3. Roxanne Perez has crossed paths with Purrazzo before

This feud would work if Purrazzo returns to NXT instead of the main roster. She and Perez have faced off before as The Virtuosa won the ROH Women's title from Perez.

Both women are considered prodigies due to their quick ascent in the industry. While Purrazzo eventually grew into her nickname of The Virtuosa, Perez is currently continuing to grow her resume as The Prodigy.

Perez should hold the NXT Women's title for a long time, so Purrazzo could reasonably return while The Prodigy is still Champion. A lot of the heels in NXT are still learning, so having a tested technical savant in the division would help everyone.

#2. Charlotte Flair is one of the top stars in WWE

Flair is the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

Many consider Charlotte Flair to be the best female wrestler in WWE. That could be true due to her plethora of title wins. She always has a featured spot on RAW and SmackDown and is usually in big matches at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

One way to announce Purrazzo's potential return would be to eventually feud with The Queen. Flair is traditionally booked as one of the top women in WWE. It would only make sense for Purrazzo to want to beat the best.

A portion of fans and analysts consider The Virtuosa one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. What better way to prove that than by testing herself against one of the most decorated women in WWE history?

#1. Asuka would present a different challenge

Asuka returned at the Royal Rumble with a new look.

Those who consider Flair the best women's wrestler in the world would point to her title victories and athleticism. While Flair may be more athletic and have more title wins than Asuka, The Empress can match Purrazzo in the submission game.

Flair may have the Figure Eight leglock, but Asuka uses armbars, triangle chokes, the Asuka Lock, and other submissions during matches. Her arsenal is fuller than The Queen's, so that in and of itself would be a stiff test for Purrazzo.

Purrazzo is known for her technical prowess and submission game. The two could trade counters and submission attempts while also utilizing their wrestling skills. Asuka may not have as many title wins as the Queen, but she'd offer a more mat-based challenge to The Virtuosa. The two also faced each other several years ago on RAW.

