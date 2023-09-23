4 Potential replacements for AJ Styles at WWE Fastlane 2023

This week on SmackDown, AJ Styles fell victim to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Towards the end of the episode, John Cena and Styles were supposed to sign a contract with Jimmy and Sikoa to make the tag team match between them official at Fastlane.

When Cena arrived inside the ring, AJ Styles' music hit, but he didn't come out. Later on the big screen, it was shown that Sikoa and Jimmy attacked Styles. Even though Cena rushed backstage, he was late, and The Phenomenal One had to be stretchered out of the arena.

This leaves the leader of Cenation without a tag team partner for Fastlane 2023. This article will look at four WWE Superstars who could team up with John Cena to take on The Bloodline.

#4. Carlito could replace AJ Styles

After Carlito appeared at Backlash 2023, several reports in June suggested that he had officially signed a contract with WWE. While some top sources confirmed these rumors, Carlito is yet to make his full-time WWE return. This led to many questions about whether he was really signed or not.

As per reports, Carlito has signed with the promotion, but WWE doesn't have a storyline. Hence, this could be the perfect opportunity to book the Puerto Rican wrestler to replace AJ Styles.

Given the history Cena and Carlito have, it will be interesting to see them both share a ring.

#3. Cody Rhodes

While it might not be the case, it feels like WWE has run out of ideas with Cody Rhodes. Since beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023, The American Nightmare has not yet been a part of anything meaningful. However, that could change leading up to Fastlane 2023.

If WWE booked Cody Rhodes to replace AJ Styles, it would also benefit the company. The former could move to SmackDown as the trade compensation for Jey Uso and continue a feud with The Bloodline even after Cena is gone.

This rivalry could lead to a match between The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Jey Uso

If anyone knows The Bloodline and their vicious tactics, it has to be Jey Uso. After all, he was a part of the heel faction for the longest time. This is why it would make perfect sense for him to return on SmackDown and replace AJ Styles to team up with Cena and fight The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023.

Jey might clean his image backstage once and for all if this happens. Also, his appearance on SmackDown can lead to a feud between him and his brother, Jimmy. After all, the latter cost him his chance to beat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

#1. Randy Orton

Expand Tweet

If one examines WWE's history, not many rivalries have been as great and extensive as the one between John Cena and Randy Orton. They have shared the ring for years and have often been against each other. However, this time, there is a chance for them to team up.

WWE could book Randy Orton to replace AJ Styles. Given The Viper was out with an injury since last year and might not have many matches left, a match of such stature would be significant towards the twilight of his career.

Also, since Orton was spotted outside the Performance Center some time ago, his quick return seems inevitable.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star