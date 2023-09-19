4 potential signs John Cena is heading for retirement by the end of the year

For over 20 years, John Cena has been the face of WWE, winning 16 World titles and main eventing multiple WrestleManias, the Leader of Cenation defined a generation of wrestling fans.

The Champ shifted to Hollywood over the last decade and now works a part-time schedule for WWE. Cena, no doubt, is near the end of his time in the ring.

With him currently back on SmackDown for the foreseeable future, we will look at four reasons why 2023 will be the final year of Cena's iconic in-ring career.

#4. The potential John Cena international farewell tour

Since returning to the company recently, Cena has made fans aware of his desire to wrestle in various countries during his latest stint.

Earlier this month, the former WWE Champion wrestled for the first time in India as he and Seth Rollins teamed up against Imperium.

With recent reports also indicating that he may be lined up for WWE's next show in Saudi Arabia this November, many fans feel he may be looking to say goodbye to his international fans one final time before he hangs up his sneakers.

#3. The 16-time World Champion is a tag team star

Over the years, Cena has had many great moments as a singles star, with big wins over huge names like The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Batista.

However, since becoming a part-time superstar, John has more or less wrestled in tag team contests, his only match in 2022 was on SmackDown when he and Kevin Owens faced off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Kevin Owens talked about the importance of his and Cena's partnership last year.

"Me and my son will always have a little bond over John Cena. My son, as he was growing up, was a huge John Cena fan. When I signed my WWE contract, I told my son, 'Maybe I'll get to fight John Cena one day.' Then I did. He's still excited that John's coming around. It's a cool little thing to share with my son any time John's involved. My son likes WWE, but is not an avid fan like I was growing up," said Owens. [H/T Bleacher Report]

Working in tag team matches is a surefire indicator that Cena is not able to carry a one-on-one match like he used to, further hinting that his days in the ring may be numbered.

#2. Father time is catching up with the GOAT

Like all iconic WWE Superstars, time will eventually catch up with you. While John Cena is still in great shape, it does seem as though he has lost a step physically.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio earlier this year, John Cena gave a brutally honest take on his current in-ring abilities and stated that he would not want to compete in the ring if he did not feel that he was at 100%.

"Man, I wish I was still there every day. My body can't do it anymore and I don't want to give the consumer a bad product. That's another thing that I learned from those veterans at the time, guys like Eddie just would risk so much. and he's like, I'm never gonna give the consumer a bad product. I don't care how I feel. I don't care how I feel physically. I don't care what baggage I have mentally. When I'm on, they paid good money and I'm gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it's not there." [H/T Wrestling News]

#1. Cena is giving the spotlight to younger stars

John Cena's most recent one-on-one match took place on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 39, this past April in a United States Title match against Austin Theory.

Despite his many big wins over the years, Cena fell victim to the young star. A convincing loss like this highlights John's desire to give the next generation a chance to shine.

Continuing his interview on Busted Open Radio, John Cena looked back on his show-stealing promo on RAW with Theory ahead of their WrestleMania 39 match.

"Austin is great and easy to work with. We wrote that together. He was in every step of the process." Cena added: " Fans can see through the BS if you don't believe in your character. It's what I said to Austin Theory...I don't believe what you do when you're out there. I don't. I said it to him personally before I said it publicly." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

If John Cena does indeed retire this year, he no doubt will be looking to put over as many young performers as he possibly can.