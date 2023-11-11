WWE Survivor Series: WarGames takes place on November 25. With two weeks until the event, the women's match build began on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Asuka initially joined Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair to oppose Bayley, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane in the main event. The Empress of Tomorrow then turned on her teammates, joining Damage CTRL.

Shotzi came down to try and help Flair and Belair but was dispatched for her efforts. With a minimal roster on SmackDown, could the WarGames match become RAW vs. SmackDown?

The introduction of separate General Managers for both brands would make sense. Here are four potential RAW stars who could oppose SmackDown's Damage CTRL at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4 Raquel Rodriguez would be a formidable opponent

Due to her push since joining the main roster, WWE sees Rodriguez as a future women's champion. She's been protected well in her losses and has taken Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Rhea Ripley to the limit in various title matches.

Despite being a better fit as a heel, Rodriguez is still a face. She battled Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Titles and is not facing Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

SmackDown's team isn't filled with powerhouses, and Rodriguez has competed in WarGames as a member of NXT.

#3 Tegan Nox is on the rise

Tegan Nox has competed in WarGames matches in the past.

Nox gained some steam as she challenged Becky Lynch when The Man for the NXT Women's Title. She earned her respect and was entrenched as a face on the RAW brand.

The Girl With the Shiniest Wizard didn't compete at the last WWE event so that she could take part in Survivor Series: WarGames. Like Rodriguez, Nox has experience in the sadistic structure when the event took place in NXT.

Opposing the top heel group of women in WWE would help get more fans behind Nox. She needs a few additional signature performances to be considered a player in the division. A spot on the RAW squad could help her with that part of her resume.

#2 Becky Lynch participated in WarGames last year

The Man would have no problem opposing Damage CTRL in another big match.

One of the big reasons why Becky Lynch is such a big star is that she doesn't need a title to be in a meaningful storyline. She does win more than most other women on the roster but can carry an angle due to her storytelling and charisma.

Lynch wasn't on the card for Crown Jewel and will have a future match with Xia Li. She'll presumably get by Li and need more to do. At last year's Survivor Series: WarGames, Lynch opposed Damage CTRL.

Doing the same thing would make sense, as it would get RAW's biggest star in a marquee match on the card. She needs to be kept busy until she faces off with Rhea Ripley in the future.

A potential feud could even be set up with the next potential member of a RAW team.

#1 When will Jade Cargill make her official in-ring debut?

Jade Cargill is already a member of the WWE family. While appearing on NXT, she will likely join either RAW or SmackDown. SmackDown could use a few more viable women on its roster, but rumors have suggested she'd be a member of the RAW roster.

Any team opposing Damage CTRL would need a shock fourth or fifth member, and Cargill's official debut at Survivor Series: WarGames would be a huge moment. She's already seen as a megastar, so a massive debut in a specialty match could set her forth in her WWE career.

Since she already had a brief altercation with Lynch, the match could even set up a potential feud in the future. The women could have some miscommunication or not get along. If RAW will field a team, it should have a surprise competitor.

