5 potential swerves WWE could be planning for Extreme Rules 2022 

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is scheduled to air live this Saturday, October 8, 2022, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event will witness Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match, with Daniel Cormier handling the proceedings as the Special Guest Referee. On top of that, the likes of Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Finn Balor, Edge, and Ronda Rousey will also be in action on Saturday night.

On another note, the creative department could be planning a few twists and turns for the upcoming premium live event to not only add that surprise element to the show but also to tease future rivalries.

The following piece will look at five swerves the company could have in store for the fans at the event.

#5. Charlotte Flair returns to WWE at Extreme Rules to cost Ronda Rousey her match against Liv Morgan

The current SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, will put her title on the line against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match this Saturday night. However, The Miracle Kid is a massive underdog heading into the bout.

Given how WWE has booked Rousey in the last month or so, many believe that she is likely to walk out as the new champion at Extreme Rules. However, the creative team could throw a curveball at fans by having Morgan prevail over The Rowdy One.

One should note that Charlotte Flair is rumored to be making her comeback shortly. WWE could have The Queen return on Saturday to cost Rousey her match against Morgan. This would not hurt the latter's momentum by acting as an apt explanation for the UFC legend's loss.

#4. Rhea Ripley takes Beth Phoneix hostage, forcing Edge to quit

Edge returned to WWE last week on RAW to challenge Finn Balor for an "I Quit" Match on Saturday's show. The Master Manipulator is expected to defeat The Prince to end this feud for good.

However, it won't be surprising if WWE decides to have the Hall of Famer put over the former Universal Champion to continue this rivalry. For those unaware, a recent report revealed that the creative has huge plans for Balor on the red brand.

Hence, Finn Balor could reign supreme over his rival this Saturday. The creative team could have Rhea Ripley take Beth Phoenix hostage, forcing The Rated-R Superstar to quit the bout.

This possible angle would not undermine The Master Manipulator by acting as an apt explanation for his loss. It would also lay down the breadcrumbs for a high-profile tag team match between the aforementioned names at Crown Jewel.

#3. Daniel Cormier sides with Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit Match

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Breaking:



Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.



No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.



Incredible. Breaking:Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. https://t.co/Ri8tHOTcU1

As mentioned earlier, Saturday will witness Matt Riddle lock horns with his arch-nemesis, Seth Rollins, in a Fight Pit Match. However, with WWE adding Daniel Cormier as the Special Guest Referee in the fixture, things could turn south sooner rather than later in this match.

Given that the UFC legend shares a good bond with The Visionary, Cormier could side with Rollins in the match, much to the surprise of the live audience. However, the former UFC Champion could be confronted by a ghost from his past, Brock Lesnar. More on this later.

#2. Bray Wyatt makes his presence felt in the RAW Women's Championship match

As you may know, The White Rabbit storyline will reportedly reach its climax at Extreme Rules. While Bray Wyatt looks certain to be the face behind the saga, WWE could have something big in store for us on Saturday night.

On another note, Bianca Belair (with Alexa Bliss and Asuka) is scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules. However, WWE could have The Fiend return to make his presence felt during the same.

WWE could have Wyatt show up during the contest to control Bliss, teasing the infamous old alliance between the duo. Little Miss Bliss could turn on Belair, costing her the match and the RAW Women's Championship.

#1. Brock Lesnar helps Matt Riddle defeat Seth Rollins

There's no denying that Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier have quite a bit of history between them. The duo nearly came to blows at UFC 226. With the latter scheduled to feature as the special match official on Saturday Night, a potential return from Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules could be on the cards.

The creative team could have Cormier side with Rollins, only for Lesnar to show up and confront him. The former WWE Champion could lay waste to Cormier, helping The Original Bro prevail over his rival.

This could set up a potential match between the two UFC Legends for Crown Jewel 2022.

Which Extreme Rules match are you most looking forward to the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Brock Lesnar return to WWE at Extreme Rules? Yes No 29 votes so far