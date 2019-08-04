4 Predictions for WWE in August 2019

What does the month of August have in store for Vince McMahon and his billion-dollar company?

The month of July had its highs and lows. However, it was not a bad month for WWE. While Extreme Rules faired well from the viewership point of view, the special Raw Reunion saw WWE stacking up the highest viewership of 2019.

Also, with the likes of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff calling shots on Raw and SmackDown respectively, there has been a positive change in the past few weeks or so. Thus, what was headed to be another below-par month for WWE, given their dismal showing at the start of the month, ended up being an above-average month courtesy of some wise booking decisions.

However, it is all in the rearview mirror now as we are currently in the first week of August and WWE would like to carry on with the same momentum and intensity, given we are not that far away from SummerSlam 2019.

Given how things have unfolded in WWE recently (especially since the Raw Reunion), fans have high hopes from WWE in the month of August. While a few fresh feuds and storylines look all but guaranteed for this month, a few potential returns could also be on the cards for the latter part of this month.

So, without further ado, here are my four predictions for WWE in August 2019.

#4 Viewership takes a slight hit after SummerSlam 2019

Can this duo bring back WWE's lost mojo?

Well, it's no hidden fact that viewership tends to increase during SummerSlam season, given it is one of the big four pay-per-views of WWE, probably the biggest after WrestleMania. However, it would be an uphill job for WWE to keep those periodic fans hooked to the product following SummerSlam.

Furthermore, the absence of a legit megastar who could draw people and sell arenas on their own is hurting WWE more than ever of late and the viewership taking a minimal hit could be on the cards after August 11.

Thus, the trio of Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, and Eric Bischoff will have to pull up their socks as with increasing competition and dwindling viewership, a tough road lies ahead.

