4 predictions for WrestleMania Backlash 2022

WWE's upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, is just days away. The show will emanate live from The Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8.

The company has so far announced Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes, Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an "I Quit" match. On top of that, AJ Styles vs. Edge, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and the Tag Team Championship Unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos are also scheduled for May 8.

Although the show features several rematches from WrestleMania 38, there is no denying that the match card looks stacked. However, WWE would have to be on top of their game or the event could turn predictable and stale.

What will WrestleMania Backlash have in store for us? What twists and turns will it feature? To feed our curiosity for the time being, we look at four predictions for the show.

#4. WWE adds Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Universal Championship to WrestleMania Backlash

While it was speculated that Roman Reigns might face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania Backlash, it seems WWE has other plans.

In case you missed it, WWE laid down the breadcrumbs for a feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre during the SmackDown tapings last week. As such, a high-profile match between the duo could be on the cards for May 8.

However, it would be interesting to see how WWE goes about building and hyping the same, given the premium live event is just a week away from this Sunday.

Come what may, a lengthy feud between the two gargantuan superstars of the company looks to be on the cards in the coming days.

#3. Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years to defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Following that, The American Nightmare accepted the latter's challenge for a rematch to set up another high-profile clash for WrestleMania Backlash.

While the duo are expected to put on a show once again, expect Rollins to meet the same fate. Creative could have the duo spellbind the audience with their performance, only for Cody Rhodes to emerge victorious once again.

There is no denying that the former AEW Superstar has been riding high on momentum since his return. A huge win against The Architect would further skyrocket his stock. WWE could then use this momentum to launch him into a feud against Roman Reigns.

#2. Ronda Rousey becomes the new SmackDown Women's Champion

After a controversial finish to the duo's match at WrestleMania 38, Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match on May 8.

While Rousey was expected to defeat Flair at The Show of Shows, WWE threw a curveball at fans by having The Queen retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. However, things may not end too well for Flair this time around.

Creative could have the duo go toe-to-toe with one another only for Ronda to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion in the end. Titles changing hands would then open doors for some mouth-watering feuds featuring Ronda Rousey.

#1. The Usos become the Unified Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton turns heel

The Usos will face RK-Bro in the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Championship Unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. This came to fruition after The Usos challenged RK-Bro following Roman Reigns' orders. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions defeated The Street Profits to become the #1 contender for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

While it could be anybody's game on May 8, The Usos seem likely to become the new Unified Tag Team Champions. However, it would be interesting to see if WWE decides to split the RK-Bro team to explain their loss.

Given there is not much left for Randy and Riddle as a team, Creative could have the former turn on his partner on May 8 to lay down the breadcrumbs for a huge feud.

