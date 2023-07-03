4 questions WWE RAW must answer post-Money in the Bank 2023

WWE RAW will emanate from Baltimore, Maryland, tonight after a blockbuster Money in the Bank in London. The red brand will attempt to address the fallout from the events that transpired in the O2 arena while kickstarting the road to SummerSlam.

New challengers could be determined for the brand's champions, old storylines could be revisited, and new feuds could be sparked on Monday's show. In doing this, the creative team will have to address some questions raised by Saturday's spectacle, which are crucial for the progression of the product

Here are four of the most pressing questions to be answered on WWE RAW following the events of Money in the Bank 2023

#4 Who will step up to the champions on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins' paths to SummerSlam will be a huge priority

Money in the Bank 2023 was fairly uneventful for WWE's RAW-based champions. Seth Rollins and Gunther successfully defended their championships without breaking much of a sweat. Finn Balor and Matt Riddle were dispatched in a fairly straightforward fashion, leaving little room for them to dispute their defeats.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, did not compete at the event, although she was ringside for Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio. All three RAW-exclusive champions seemingly need huge new feuds for SummerSlam 2023, and it will be interesting to see who will step up to them. The Ring General may already have his answer in Drew McIntyre, so who will feud with Rollins and Ripley?

What about the undisputed men's and new unified women's tag team champions? Which red brand teams will stake their claim at the titles? Only time will tell.

#3 & #2 What feuds will WWE RAW build for SummerSlam, and why did Shayna Baszler betray Ronda Rousey?

Away from the champions, Money in the Bank 2023 had plenty of action for its biggest WWE RAW Superstars. Cody Rhodes grabbed a decisive win, the likes of Ricochet, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark shone in the ladder matches, and Shayna Baszler shockingly turned on Ronda Rousey. Some feuds concluded, and a few new ones began explosively.

Keeping all this in mind, RAW will have a lot to address. Who will Cody Rhodes face at SummerSlam? Will Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus extend their hostilities to The Biggest Party Of The Summer? There are a lot of stories that could unfold on this week's WWE RAW.

The unsuccessful competitors from the ladder matches will also need new programs, as SummerSlam is bound to be a massive show. Will any of the rumored returnees that didn't show up in London make their grand comebacks tonight? If yes, it could help WWE's creative team lay the foundation for the Detroit event in the most compelling ways.

Shayna Baszler could also reveal why she betrayed her long-time friend, Ronda Rousey, costing them the Women's Tag Team Championship. We can't wait for the answers!

#1 How will The Judgment Day deal with the fallout of WWE Money In The Bank?

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy "Everything Comes To He Who Waits… And I Have Waited So Very Long For This Moment" "Everything Comes To He Who Waits… And I Have Waited So Very Long For This Moment" https://t.co/LUrFasP027

The Judgment Day experienced a mixed bag of fortunes at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. While Damian Priest became Señor Money in the Bank to earn the world championship opportunity of a lifetime, his teammates didn't enjoy the s of success.

Dominik Mysterio lost clean to Cody Rhodes despite Rhea Ripley's best efforts, while Finn Balor was defeated by Seth Rollins thanks to a miscommunication with Priest. The latter result seemed to cause tension between the members involved, the latest in a series of teases of disagreement involving them.

Will latent hostilities finally boil over between The Prince and The Punisher? Will the company opt for a slow burn similar to Triple H and Batista pre-WrestleMania 21? Will the super-dominant Ripley grow tired of Dominik's unsuccessfully weaselly ways? We could see hints of the promotion's plans for the group on WWE RAW tonight.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes