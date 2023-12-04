4 Randy Orton matches that may never happen again

After 18 long months away from television, Randy Orton is back. Following an earth-shattering return at Survivor Series: WarGames, Orton formally joined SmackDown this week.

The Viper wants Roman Reigns, who is responsible for putting him on the shelf for an extended period. The Blue brand boasts a wide range of premium talent, ranging from arrogant youngsters like Grayson Waller to seasoned veterans like Bobby Lashley.

The scope for potential rivalries on SmackDown is endless. If Orton jumps ship to RAW next year, he has pending programs with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and The Judgment Day.

However, much changed while The Apex Predator was gone, and several dream matches died for the time being. On that note, let's look at four Randy Orton matches that may never happen again.

#4. Randy Orton vs. Dolph Ziggler always delivered

When fans think of underrated performers who never broke into the main event scene, Dolph Ziggler's name pops up atop the list. An immensely gifted wrestler who oozed charisma, Ziggler had all the makings of a top Superstar.

However, despite a series of haphazard pushes, The Showoff's career never took off, and Ziggler was laid off in September this year following a nearly two-decade run with the company.

During his tenure, Ziggler collided with Orton several times, and the two veterans brought out the best in each other. Not to forget, The Showoff's selling of the RKO was always a sight to behold.

It was never a dream encounter, but fans thoroughly enjoyed all the bouts they had, especially their grudge match at Night of Champions 2012.

Following his release, it remains unlikely that Ziggler will be seen in a WWE ring anytime soon. Furthermore, the former World Heavyweight Champion has remained quiet about his plans, adding to the uncertainty.

One thing is for sure, Randy Orton vs. Dolph Ziggler may never happen again.

#3. The Viper may never cross paths with The Rated-R Superstar ever again

Few Superstars have had careers as illustrious as Edge and Randy Orton. Two all-time wrestling greats, The Viper and The Rated-R Superstar, have a storied history as tag partners and rivals.

When the Hall of Famer returned to the ring from retirement in January 2020, his first program was with The Apex Predator. Edge and Orton had a remarkable rivalry that had its fair share of memorable moments, which included the latter RKOing Beth Phoenix at one point.

Their "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash 2020 didn't live up to the hype but was easily one of the greatest matches of the pandemic era. Unfortunately, Edge's untimely injury hindered a definitive conclusion to their epic program.

The Ultimate Opportunist last eliminated Orton to win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match and defeated his arch-nemesis the following night on RAW in a random televised match.

Considering the heat their program had generated, it deserved a better ending. Unfortunately, we are unlikely to receive another round as Edge departed to AEW earlier this year after his contract expired.

#2. Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Expand Tweet

Muck like his relationship with Edge, The Viper had an interesting dynamic with the late Bray Wyatt. Once a brother in The Wyatt Family, the 14-time World Champion betrayed Wyatt and defeated him to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Three years later, Orton and Wyatt, then The Fiend, collided again at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Apex Predator prevailed over his nemesis, which proved to be Wyatt's final encounter in his first WWE run.

Wyatt eventually returned to WWE in October 2022, but Orton was out with a career-threatening back injury. Thus, Triple H never revisited the angle.

Unfortunately, Wyatt sadly passed away in August 2023, ending all hopes of a final encounter with Orton.

#1. Randy Orton vs. Matt Riddle would have been a massive dream match

Expand Tweet

Over his illustrious two-decade career, fans have seen many versions of Randy Orton- The Evolution's future, The Legend Killer, The Viper, The Authority's "chosen one," and many more personas.

However, Matt Riddle brought out a completely unknown, entertaining, and jovial side of Orton that few had anticipated. RK-Bro was a tremendous hit, and the duo had immeasurable success, which included two RAW Tag Team Championship runs.

Considering Orton's devious and treacherous nature, fans were always expecting him to turn on his younger partner. The breakup never happened as The Viper fell with a career-threatening injury.

Two months before Orton's return at Survivor Series, Riddle was released from WWE for "burning through too many chances."